Opinion

Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 – Saturday 2 March 3pm:

Instant fan / writer reaction from some of our regular contributors on The Mag.

Nat Seaton:

‘That’s a bit more like it!

The ball ran for us for the first time in a while with deflections helping in both the first half goals, but they were both well taken and both Isak and Gordon were there to finish them off.

Great to keep a clean sheet and the icing on the cake with Tino’s late goal.

Going home from St. James’ very happy!!’

Dale Thompson:

‘An excellent performance and it just shows what a difference it makes when Eddie Howe has the tools to work with.

Interesting to see what the boo boys have to say about this one…

This is now a case of five wins in the last eight games, two draws and only one defeat, with 19 goals scored.

Absolutely pathetic the way some fans have gone on, attacking Eddie Howe and his players, instead of getting behind them when we have been up against it, with so many of the squad missing.’

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…:

‘A good day at the office.

Points wrapped up at half time, the second half was nothing to get too excited about until that run from Tino!

Winning at St James once again makes for a fabulous feeling and a good Saturday evening beckons.

Let’s kick on from here! HTL’

David Punton:

‘Finally a home win!

It was a case of three goals and three points for United as they shrugged off their midweek lethargy to beat Wolves comfortably at St James’ Park.

A midfield master class from Bruno was a key ingredient on a day when the visiting team couldn’t really get going.

The return of Joe Willock was massive too.

He’s a lynchpin and aided and abetted by some classy counters and good finishing from Isak and Gordon, it was pretty much job done at the break.

Add to that a first Newcastle goal for Tino, and the clean sheet, and you have to say it’s been a great day for us all round.’

Billy Miller:

‘Much, much better.

Still not the press-them-off-the-pitch powerhouses from yesteryear but we were largely in control.

Two good reactive finishes before Tino harnessed the bandy legged prowess of his Colombian namesake to stagger through the defence and poke home our third.’

Tony Mallabar:

‘Onto 40 points so that should see us safe.

Seriously though, a fine win and we look much more solid in midfield without young Mileycastle, left on the bench.

Getting our injured players back up and running.

Hopefully clicking in time for two weeks today for a season defining game vs Man City.’

GToon:

‘A huge win for us today against a team who have been doing well recently.

Hopefully it has the same effect as the 2-1 last year and we put a few results together to catch manyoo.

6th is still possible for us.

Tino is some player isn’t he!’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 – Saturday 2 March 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 14, Gordon 33, Livramento 90+2

Wolves:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 56% (37%) Newcastle 44% (63%)

Total shots were Wolves 12 (5) Newcastle 14 (8)

Shots on target were Wolves 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Wolves 5 (3) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Tim Robinson

Crowd: 52,206 (3,000 Wolves)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Trippier (Livramento 52), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Miley 70), Murphy (Almiron 70), Gordon (Anderson 90+3), Isak (Barnes 70)

Unused subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

(Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 – Eddie Howe masterclass! Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports