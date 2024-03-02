Opinion

Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 – Eddie Howe masterclass!

Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 – Saturday 2 March 3pm:

This was excellent.

An Eddie Howe masterclass.

Then his player carrying out his instructions to the letter.

A superb first half saw Newcastle United totally stifle Wolves, as the visitors failed to have a single effort on target before the break.

You know that this clever Wolves side are going to have plenty of possession but Eddie Howe managing that perfectly.

Then as soon as Newcastle won possession, it was some great football to create all kinds of problems for Wolves in their defensive areas.

A great break saw Gordon carry the ball and then release Bruno into the box, his shot was deflected into the air and a cool headed finish from Isak, 1-0 with 14 minutes gone.

A superb Schar ball out of defence broke the Wolves press, that sweeping move ending with Murphy putting a perfect ball between keeper and defenders, so dangerous with the conditions as the rain pelted down. Predictably the ball breaking free for Gordon to make it 2-0 and two goals this week, ten for the season, even gormless Gareth must think he might just deserve a call up…

The second half was very scrappy and Newcastle effectively killed the game, Wolves with a few half chances but Dubravka equal to them and it was Newcastle creating the most dangerous opportunity. Willock heading past the keeper but a defender brilliantly diverting deflecting it off the line.

Eddie Howe embarrassing those fans who have been ridiculously over the top in their criticism, the head coach showing exactly what is possible once he has some kind of squad back.

Able to bring the likes of Barnes, Almiron, Anderson and Miley on to see out the game and finish much the stronger team.

That underlined when another superb Schar long ball sent Livramento one on one and his skill and persistence earned his first ever goal in added time.

The only negative today, was seeing Trippier forced off early in the second half and replaced by Tino, here’s hoping it doesn’t prove serious.

A clean sheet and a dominant win is just what was needed, to do it so convincingly against a Wolves side who had won their last two PL away matches at Chelsea and Tottenham, sums up just how good a performance and result this was.

I wonder who the embarrassing over the top critics / scapegoat hunters will blame for this one???

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 – Saturday 2 March 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 14, Gordon 33, Livramento 90+2

Wolves:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 56% (37%) Newcastle 44% (63%)

Total shots were Wolves 12 (5) Newcastle 14 (8)

Shots on target were Wolves 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Wolves 5 (3) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Tim Robinson

Crowd: 52,206 (3,000 Wolves)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Trippier (Livramento 52), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Miley 70), Murphy (Almiron 70), Gordon (Anderson 90+3), Isak (Barnes 70)

Unused subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports