New update on Anthony Gordon injury situation after forced off at Chelsea – Report

As well as the overall team performance and match result at Chelsea, the other big talking point was Anthony Gordon.

The winger subbed off on 36 minutes and looking in a lot of pain when the physio was trying to see whether he could carry on.

Anthony Gordon had taken the first of a few kicks early on and had never looked right from then on.

After the match, Eddie Howe said (see below) that it was an issue with the winger’s knee but that the player had said he didn’t think the problem was caused by one of the opposition, instead, it was just something that he’d felt was there during the match.

Whatever had caused the issue, when the NUFC Head Coach was asked about how serious he thought it was, it was a case of hoping for the best but fearing the worse. Eddie Howe predictably saying it was too early to give any definite idea of how serious, or not, the injury would prove.

We have now had an update via the media, with Lee Ryder from the Chronicle saying that his information is that the Anthony Gordon knee injury is not as bad as first feared and that he will be assessed at the training ground this week.

Hopefully this proves to be the case.

Anybody who has played a lot of football at any level will tell you that there are plenty of incidents where at the time you are in a lot of pain but by next day you feel a lot better, minimal pain or even none at all. Whilst the opposite can occur and the adrenaline at the time gets you through whatever, but then next day, you find something definitely doesn’t feel right.

As I say, hopefully it proves not anything serious and minimal time unavailable.

However, the timing could hardly have been worse, for both club and player.

The season appearing now to rest pretty much on this FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday at Man City and just our luck, obvious replacement for Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes missing Chelsea with a ‘minor hamstring injury’ and a big doubt as well for this next game.

Meanwhile, Gareth Southgate this week names his last England squad of the season and Anthony Gordon had surely played himself into contention to be named, which you felt he very much needed to be, if he was to make the plane to Germany this summer for the Euros.

Miracles can happen and I’m not just talking about our chances on Saturday… chances that would undoubtedly be helped if Anthony Gordon made a miraculous return.

Personally, I just hope that whatever happens in terms of this weekend, that there is no last damage for Anthony Gordon, as he has been a real star for Newcastle United this season and really shown what a top quality player AND character he is.

Eddie Howe asked after the final whistle about the Anthony Gordon first half substitution and injury at Stamford Bridge:

“I can’t really add too much to it, other than the fact that it is a knee injury.

“It was strange.

“There was no mechanism, or moment when he felt it, it was just there in the game according to Anthony and he was in quite a bit of pain.

“We don’t quite know how bad it is.

“We fear it’s not looking too good.

“He is in a lot of pain but it is early days.

“I think it was quite early in the game but there there was no moment where he felt the injury, just that a pain was there.

“We sent someone over to the far side of the pitch because he didn’t look like he was moving right.

“Eventually he succumbed to the injury.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2 – Monday 11 March 8pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 43, Murphy 90

Chelsea:

Jackson 6, Palmer 57, Mudryk 76

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 45% (42%) Newcastle 55% (58%)

Total shots were Chelsea 12 (7) Newcastle 11 (5)

Shots on target were Chelsea 8 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 0 (0) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn (Krafth 69), Longstaff, Bruno (White 81), Willock (Miley 80), Almiron (Anderson 69), Gordon (Murphy 36), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports