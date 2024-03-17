Opinion

Never likely to blow Pep’s house down…

It ended Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 and in the final analysis, it was all very predictable at the Etihad Stadium.

As we exited the FA Cup at the quarter final stage to a Man City team that never really had to get out of second gear.

Newcastle United huffed and puffed but were never likely to blow Pep’s house down.

Two deflected goals conceded by a Toon defence that has just seemed a split second too slow for most of this arduous season.

I would think for many of us the end of this season cannot come a moment too soon.

There is huge work to do in the summer if Newcastle are to rediscover the form and thrills of 2022/23. An overhaul of the playing personnel is required, ageing squad players in particular need to be moved on to clear the wage bill.

The place needs freshening up with new faces and funds need to be spent wisely (unlike last year, under a certain person who is now once again giving Monty Don a good run for his money).

Does our league run-in now actually inspire anyone? At the moment, everything just seems to have gone stale.

There is a relative silence these days amongst our directors / executive committee.

Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Jamie Rueben aren’t as proactive on X/Twitter but I suppose there hasn’t been much to get excited about on the pitch of late.

It could also be the lull before the storm.

Everything will be reviewed at the end of season and this campaign will have left plenty food for thought.

I believe we have underachieved and that there are a few glaring mitigating circumstances for that.

Regardless, finding the best route to maintain progress will be paramount in the eyes of our owners. I don’t think sentiment will ever play any part where successful business people are involved.

We have two home games impending against West Ham and Everton. Boy could we do with a couple of wins to act as a tonic to pick us all up. At the moment things feel as flat as a pancake.

I watched the best game of football I have seen all season yesterday in Tynemouth Club.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Coventry City was the noon kick off in the FA Cup and this was a cup tie that brought back to me all the romance that was associated with the competition back in the 1970s and 80s.

Premier League v Championship and a derby to boot (a bit like the mackems against us in January).

This game was real to and fro. Coventry taking the lead but Wolves scoring twice in the final ten minutes to have seemingly done enough to reach the semi-finals.

Not on your Nellie though, Coventry roared back in injury time with two goals of their own to cap off a fairytale performance.

I bet Jimmy Hill’s statue felt like doing a jig of delight when City’s last gasp winner majestically ruffled the net.

Back in the Championship and Middlesbrough’s recent winning run came to an end after a draw against Blackburn at the Riverside.

Sunderland also escaped with a goalless draw against QPR at the Stadium of Plight to prevent their seventh league defeat in a row.

Whenever you’re feeling despondent and that things could do with being a bit better, especially on the football front, remember that there are always folk somewhere who are a lot worse off than yourself.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 16 March 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City:

Silva 13, 31

Possession was Man City 72% Newcastle 28%

Total shots were Man City 16 Newcastle 2

Shots on target were Man City 5 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 11 Newcastle 2

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Man City:

Dubravaka, Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Botman (Krafth 83), Burn (Hall 62), Bruno, Longstaff (Miley 62), Willock (Anderson 62), Gordon (Almiron 62), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports