Opinion

Monday night in West London for no reason other than greed with no trains to get home – Brilliant

Monday afternoon, drinking a few cans on the train en route Kings Cross, what could possibly go wrong?

I was actually pretty hopeful.

More fool me.

In reality, the whole trip was always going to be a disaster, I can see that now. Apart from that is meeting up with fellow idiots who were also willing to provide a backdrop to the broadcaster’s Monday night spectacle.

Nothing quite beats a Newcastle United away day, but when the match is moved purely for the pursuit of greed and means it is impossible for anybody to get home by train and you have to pay for a hotel and take an extra day off work (two days in total), then it is a joke.

Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2 then makes that joke even less funny.

Both sides shocking on the night and incapable of keeping the ball for more than a few passes, yet the Chelsea curse ensures NUFC were the ones who managed to find a way to lose this one.

Or should that be a Monday night away curse…?

I am talking about Monday night Newcastle United Premier League away games moved for TV, not those that have simply fallen during a holiday period etc.

These are the last 20 NUFC Premier League away matches that have been moved to Monday nights by the broadcasters:

Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2 (March 2024)

Chelsea 2 Newcastle 0 (February 2021)

Arsenal 3 Newcastle 0 (January 2021)

Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 (July 2020)

Villa 2 Newcastle 0 (November 2019)

Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0 (April 2019)

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 (February 2019)

Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 (November 2018)

Everton 1 Newcastle 0 (April 2018)

Burnley 1 Newcastle 0 (October 2017)

West Ham 2 Newcastle 0 (September 2015)

Liverpool 2 Newcastle 0 (April 2015)

Stoke 1 Newcastle 0 (September 2014)

Arsenal 3 Newcastle 0 (April 2014)

Everton 3 Newcastle 2 (September 2013)

Man City 4 Newcastle 0 (August 2013)

Fulham 2 Newcastle 1 (December 2012)

Everton 2 Newcastle 2 (September 2012)

Arsenal 2 Newcastle 1 (March 2012)

Just drink that in!

Newcastle United Monday night away stats in the Premier League going back 12 years, showing:

Played 20 Won 1 Drawn 3 Lost 16 Goals Scored 11 Goals Conceded 39

So just once in 20 have NUFC kept a clean sheet.

Only three times in the last 15 have Newcastle United managed to score a goal.

Only that solitary win at Turf Moor in 20 (TWENTY!) Monday night away moved for TV games.

Just look as well above, where they have sent us so often on a Monday night.

The other end of the country with no way of getting back home afterwards and in the capital, most expensive place in the country for hotels. As well as the delights of Stoke, Birmingham and numerous Monday nights in the north west.

If anything summed up the (wrong!) way football has gone, it is Monday night football, absolutely no need for it.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2 – Monday 11 March 8pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 43, Murphy 90

Chelsea:

Jackson 6, Palmer 57, Mudryk 76

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 45% (42%) Newcastle 55% (58%)

Total shots were Chelsea 12 (7) Newcastle 11 (5)

Shots on target were Chelsea 8 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 0 (0) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn (Krafth 69), Longstaff, Bruno (White 81), Willock (Miley 80), Almiron (Anderson 69), Gordon (Murphy 36), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett

