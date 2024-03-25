News

Micah Richards full of praise for stunning Newcastle United signing – I thought fair play

Micah Richards has singled out this Newcastle United star.

The former Manchester City and England defender talking ‘character’ and belief.

Micah Richards picking out Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon for special praise.

Only 21, Gordon escaped the hate at Goodison Park as the club’s owners and fans tried to make the young homegrown winger a scapegoat for the shambles at Everton.

Eddie Howe, giving the young signing time to settle and not asking too much, as has been the case with so many others that the Newcastle United boss has signed.

As he found his feet at St. James’ Park, plenty of people were desperate to write off Anthony Gordon, including some Newcastle fans.

However, the £40m (plus £5 of future add-ons) now looking a bargain by modern day levels of Premier League spending.

Micah Richards full of praise for what Anthony Gordon has achieved in this past year, player of the tournament as England won the under 21s Euros last summer, stunning form for Newcastle United including scoring ten goals and getting five assists, then the cherry on the top when making his full England debut on Saturday and playing so well.

Micah Richards speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast about Anthony Gordon, following his England debut on Saturday:

“If you look back a couple of years ago when Anthony Gordon was at Everton, things were up and down.

“He was sort of treated by Everton fans like… ‘If you want to go, then go.’

“Everyone was talking about him not being worth anywhere near that money [for his transfer fee]

“Then he goes to Newcastle and performs.

“After being player of the tournament with the England under-21s [when winning the u21 Euros] last year, he just focused on his game [with Newcastle United].

“I think that needs a lot of praise.

“It shows character.

“It shows that even in difficult times he can overcome them and believe in his ability.

“I have to give him credit for that.

“To go to a big stage and perform against Brazil, to have the character to do that, I thought fair play.”