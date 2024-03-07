News

Mauricio Pochettino under massive pressure at Newcastle press conference – Football is about belief

Mauricio Pochettino has been talking to the media.

The Chelsea boss holding his press conference ahead of facing Newcastle United.

Ahead of Mauricio Pochettino meeting up with the journalists, the club’s official website posting an injury update ahead of Monday’s game.

Chelsea official injury update – 7 March 2024:

Carney Chukwuemeka – to join team training

Benoit Badiashile – to join partial team training for reconditional phase

Ben Chilwell – undergoing specialist medical assessment

Levi Colwill – beginning rehabilitation programme

Conor Gallagher – absent due to illness

Wesley Fofana – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme

Reece James – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme

Romeo Lavia – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme

Christopher Nkunku – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme

Lesley Ugochukwu – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme

Mauricio Pochettino talking to the media and unsurprisingly asked about the injury situation and whether there is anybody expected back from the treatment room….

“So far, no [nobody is coming back].

“Same situation as last week.

“You will all know now that we added the list of injury players [to the official Chelsea website], Levi and Chilly.

“Gallagher is not training because he has a virus.

“He is not here the last three days we were training.

“We will see tomorrow or Saturday if he can have the possibility to train but the problem is that you lose weight and the energy is down.

“We need to wait until Ben Chilwell sees the specialist. I cannot go in advance. I hope it’s not a big issue but after eight or nine months here at the club, I prefer to wait.”

Mauricio Pochettino asked if signing too many young players (as well as those already at the club) is a big problem for Chelsea:

“Maybe, yes, that could be the issue.

“People that want to believe in this… okay… it is the opinion.

“I was explaining from the beginning of the season what was going on here, trying to be transparent.

“I am not going to try and convince people and justify the results.”

Mauricio Pochettino asked about the fans wanting him sacked, chants during matches against him and his team’s performances:

“It is nothing to complain about, nothing to say, we understand the situation.

“We need to accept the criticism.

“We need to try to improve the way we play.

“I hope on Monday that the fans are right behind us and helping the team to win the game.

“Maybe if I was a fan I would behave the same as them, because it’s Chelsea, and we are not matching their expectation.

“After Wolverhampton, we didn’t lose in 90 minutes. it is five games, but because of the expectation that is the problem, the expectation is not matching the reality.

“Too many things happen as to why we have the problems in the squad.

“It’s not only bad luck.

“We need to improve, or to restructure, to pay attention in all the areas, not to blame some area. It is the responsibility of the whole club.”

Mauricio Pochettino asked about the threat of Newcastle United:

“It has been difficult for them to be consistent when they suffer so many injuries.

“The most important thing though for us, is to work on us.

“We need to find different solutions again to deal with these injuries [that Chelsea have].

“I really believe we can succeed.

“We analyse all the circumstances.

“We got to a final.

“The first trophy we were there, we fully deserved after 90 minutes to win the game, beating teams like Brighton and Newcastle to arrive against Liverpool.

“If we fully believe we can win games, then I think we can close to be in the position to get into Europe.

“Football is about belief.”