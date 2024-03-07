Opinion

Mauricio Pochettino and Eddie Howe – Two very different relationships with the fans

I couldn’t help but cast a wry smile a short while ago reading a report where, during an interview with Mauricio Pochettino, he admitted “not feeling the love” from the Chelsea supporters after their 2-2 draw with Brentford.

Comments that will probably only add to his Chelsea troubles and hasten his departure from Stamford Bridge.

I don’t think he will be there after this season.

I somehow don’t think you would hear those words uttered by Eddie Howe, with pre and post-match interviews that I have seen show him as a honest, fair, consummate guy, who not only acts with great integrity but comes across as a decent down to earth human being.

Memories of another man who managed Vancouver Royal Canadians (1967), Fulham, Ipswich Town, England (the longest serving manager after Walter Winterbottom and Sir Alf Ramsey), PSV (twice), Sporting Lisbon, Porto, Barcelona and of course, Newcastle United.

The one and only Sir Robert William Robson(CBE) “wor Bobby” a career many a football manager would be happy to have on their CV with some top teams, not only in their respective countries but also European tournament winners, along with too many to mention world class players.

Eddie Howe has the same uncanny qualities and attributes as Sir Bobby, now at the start of something really big for NUFC and him.

Sir Bobby having done it all and then ending it all with NUFC, whereas Eddie Howe is, without disrespect to Bournemouth etc, just starting out with a club with huge potential to achieve great things again.

Sir Bobby arriving at Newcastle United via England and top European clubs, whereas Eddie just starting out at NUFC and because of his stature stated above, has already been rumoured to be catching the eye of the England hierarchy as a future manager. Then with the current Gareth Southgate contract expiring after this summer’s Euros, I don’t expect he will be offered or choose to extend or renew it, so I therefore hope the FA don’t come calling for Eddie just yet.

Even when a new manager is one day appointed… and believe me, Eddie Howe will be a hard act to follow, they may well win something with Newcastle United, but it won’t be forgotten “Howe” it all started. Newcastle United reborn from the (Ashley) ashes and the foundations built for future managers to bask in the glory days that lie ahead, of which I’m sure are not too far away in the future.

Eddie Howe won’t be at Newcastle United forever, that’s just the nature of the job. Even if you’re winning titles and trophies there comes a point when it’s time to move on to the next chapter.

Gone are the days of Sir Alex Ferguson at Man U where he was on the verge of being sacked, only to be given the time to turn them around and the rest, as they say, is history… and a very successful one at that!

Even on the blue side of Manchester along with Chelsea too, some top managers have won many titles and trophies between then but still moved on, either by choice or generally more so via the sack.

My gut feeling though is great things to come for Newcastle United and NUFC fans, preferably within the next five years or so as the autumn of life slips gradually into winter…