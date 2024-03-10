News

Mark Lawrenson has his say on Newcastle United situation as it now looks

Mark Lawrenson has been talking about Newcastle United.

The former BBC Sport pundit looking at the NUFC situation as we move towards mid-March 2024.

Newcastle taking on Chelsea on Monday night.

A big game at Stamford Bridge for both sides.

Mark Lawrenson speaking to Paddy Power ahead of Chelsea v Newcastle:

“Both have been fairly inconsistent.

“Although Newcastle won last time out.

“Anything can happen with Chelsea so I’m going to go with Newcastle.

“It’ll be interesting to see what version of Chelsea turns up this time.

“Prediction: Chelsea 1 Newcastle 2”

Here’s hoping Mark Lawrenson is proved right for once!

He talks though of Newcastle United having been inconsistent recently…

Eddie Howe’s team actually go into Monday night’s match having won five of their last six way games!

Whilst their last ten results now home and away, in all competitions, have produced six wins, two draws and only two defeats. those only two losses these past ten weeks have been against title chasers Man City and Arsenal, the best two teams in the Premier League for me.

As for scoring goals, Newcastle United once again very consistent.

Eddie Howe’s side have scored 26 goals in their 11 matches in 2024 and have scored at least once in each of the 11 games this calendar year, actually scoring two or more in nine of the eleven.

With the defence looking a lot better last weekend in the 3-0 win over Wolves, with more cover and control of the match from those in front of the back four, also realistic hope that now Eddie Howe is getting a decent number of key players back fully fit, we can now see NUFC performing well at both ends of the pitch. Chelsea also picking up extra injuries ahead of this game as a bonus.

Not taking anything for granted but I think plenty of room for optimism ahead of this match against Chelsea and indeed for these remaining 11 Premier League games of the season overall.