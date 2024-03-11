Opinion

Mark Knopfler kicking off a Premier League trend after Newcastle United initiative?

Mark Knopfler recently appeared before the Wolves game at St James’ Park to launch the star-studded remake of ‘Local Hero’, which will help raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

It got me thinking, what if if other clubs might follow suit, so to speak.

How about when Everton open their brand new ground at Bramley Docks, proud scouser Pete Wylie and the Mighty Wah might do another stirring version of ‘The Story of the Blues’.

Going off the script a little here but instead of the Anfield Kop singing you’ll ‘You’ll never walk alone’, how about they serenade the outgoing Jurgen Klopp with ‘So Long, Farewell, Auf Wiedersehen Goodbye’.

Over in Salford, the knives are currently being sharpened for Erik ten Hag. I’m sure the glory hunters will be over the moon when they eventually get rid, so they could get the skipping ropes out at Mould Trafford and do one big ‘Double Dutch’ to celebrate.

What has been going on at Chelsea over the last few seasons has been nothing short of Madness. They are rapidly beginning to look like a busted flush, so how about they get Suggs and the lads to entertain Blues fans with ‘Yesterday’s Men’.

When Arsenal dip the League again this season, it would be appropriate if they ran out to the ‘Great Pretender’ at the Emirates in their final home game.

I’m going to leave Pep and Manchester City out of this because they are the only one of the Septics that I don’t totally despise. They are going to get their comeuppance soon enough.

As for Spurs, there can only be one song for them. ‘Ossie’s Dream’ should be belched out at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at every game, so their fans can carry on fantasising that they’re a big club.

Then finally, stepping outside the Premier League, Sunderland might fancy a pitchside interview at the sparsely populated Stadium of Plight with the Toy Dolls, about re-releasing their 1980s humdinger ‘Nellie the Elephant’.