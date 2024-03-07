News

Manchester United star admits crying because of hammering by Newcastle United

Manchester United humiliated at home.

Old Trafford swiftly emptying as Newcastle United hammered them.

Eddie Howe making eight changes to his first choice Premier League side but it made no difference.

The likes of Ritchie, Krafth, Dummett and Hall putting Manchester United to the sword.

That 3-0 home defeat to Newcastle United on 1 November 2023 has stayed with then Manchester United star Sergio Reguilon, who has recalled that night when speaking to The Times – 7 March 2024:

“We were defending the [League Cup] title and we were out.

“I don’t care if I am here for six months (Reguilon is now at Brentford on loan), I was upset.

“I don’t know how long I was crying like a kid…

“Bruno [Fernandes] comes to tell me to relax…”

Here’s hoping a few more Manchester United players are crying next month at Old Trafford when the two teams meet, United looking to make it four wins in a row against Man U.

The Mag – 2 November 2024:

A brilliant result, Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3.

What a match at Old Trafford!

Eddie Howe’s side moving into the last eight of the Carabao Cup with a commanding performance.

So much to talk about in this Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 clash.

Great goals and an incident packed game.

Interesting to see this Match Cam footage (watch below) released by the club.

Showing behind the scenes stuff, as well as excellent different angle match action from an alternative angle, down at pitch level.

Well worth watching the whole thing.

Looking forward to now seeing what the visit to Chelsea now brings…

Stats via BBC Sport:

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Wednesday 1 November 8.15pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 28, Hall 36, Willock 60

Man U:

Possession was Man U 62% Newcastle 38%

Total shots were Man U 13 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Man U 2 Newcastle 5

Corners Man U 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 72,484 (NUFC 7,300)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Dummett, Targett (Almiron 5), Hall (Burn 74), Longstaff, Willock (Bruno 64), Ritchie (Trippier 75), Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 64)

SUBS:

Karius, Lascelles, Diallo, Parkinson

