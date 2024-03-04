Opinion

Manchester United give Newcastle United hope but there’s nothing you can do if…

Manchester United have given me plenty of hope as a Newcastle United fan.

That hope on two fronts, well three actually I suppose.

Having watched them recently, I have to say Manchester United are a pretty poor to average team, especially when you consider they have had more money spent on their squad than any other Premier League club. Pretty staggering really, you think where exactly has all that money been spent???

After United’s convincing win over Wolves and Man U’s defeat to Man City, it leaves just four points between the two clubs.

So that gives me plenty of hope that Newcastle United can recover to a top six finish, it really is in our own hands.

If Eddie Howe’s side put in a decent run of results in the remaining 11 games, then I can’t see Manchester United finishing above NUFC.

When the two clubs meet in mid-April then I am confident that Newcastle United won’t be on the losing side, all things being equal, every chance indeed of Eddie Howe’s players making it four wins in a row over Man U.

Last season, I thought Manchester United were so lucky to finish above Newcastle United, Man City and Arsenal were deservedly way out ahead but I thought Ten Hag’s team carried so much luck in so many games, winning matches they hadn’t deserved to win.

This season much the same, though Manchester United are a far worse team than last season, only for so many matches to go their way when they didn’t deserve it, with match officials playing a role in that as well…

Anyway, they have stumbled into sixth on the back of lucky narrow wins over the likes of Luton, Wolves and Villa since the turn of the year. However, deserved defeats to the likes of Forest and Fulham are more indicative of their real level.

Then we had Sunday’s match.

Manchester City absolutely batted them, it was incredible that Manchester United survived in front until the 56th minute and then to the 80th minute before going behind, it finally ending in a more realistic 3-1 scoreline, though to be honest Man City could and should have won by five or six.

Which brings me to the other hope Manchester United give me.

If they can be that bad and yet somehow almost pull off a result against Manchester City, then it has to give Newcastle United hope for that FA Cup quarter-final in 12 days time.

Newcastle United are a much better team than Manchester United, when NUFC have anything like a decent team available.

So much more goal threat, Newcastle United having scored 57 goals in the Premier League compared to 37 for Manchester United.

Rashford scored a raker after eight minutes when Man City caught out on the break, then the Man U striker could / should have made it 2-0 when the home side caught out by such a simple ball to set him free. He was away for a one on one but messed up his control, letting the chance disappear.

The likes of Isak and Gordon can punish this lot if getting the opportunities.

Newcastle may need to carry their luck of course at times and handy if Haaland can miss an open goal from two yards as he did yesterday

However, whilst Man City will be deservedly massive favourites for the game, don’t write off Newcastle United just yet.

Manchester United have shown that even the weaker sides can scare Man City if things go their way.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports