Manchester City v Newcastle United – Official announcement made on date, time and TV

An official announcement has been made on Manchester City v Newcastle United

The game to be played on Saturday 16 March with a 5.30pm kick-off.

The FA Cup quarter-final will see Manchester City v Newcastle United broadcast live on BBC1.

Newcastle United official announcement – 1 March 2024:

‘A date has been confirmed for Newcastle United’s Emirates FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City in March.

The Magpies, who saw off Sunderland and Fulham in earlier rounds, beat Blackburn Rovers 4-3 on penalties on Tuesday night to book their place in the last eight.

And their reward was a trip to the Etihad Stadium to take on the current holders – and it has now been confirmed that that tie will be played on Saturday, 16th March, with kick-off set for 5:30pm GMT.

The game will also be shown live on BBC One.

United’s Premier League fixture at Crystal Palace – which was initially scheduled for Saturday, 16th March – will be rescheduled.

Any further information regarding the FA Cup clash with City, as well as a rearranged date for the trip to Palace, will be confirmed in due course.’

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports