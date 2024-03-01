Manchester City v Newcastle United – Official announcement made on date, time and TV
An official announcement has been made on Manchester City v Newcastle United
The game to be played on Saturday 16 March with a 5.30pm kick-off.
The FA Cup quarter-final will see Manchester City v Newcastle United broadcast live on BBC1.
Newcastle United official announcement – 1 March 2024:
‘A date has been confirmed for Newcastle United’s Emirates FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City in March.
The Magpies, who saw off Sunderland and Fulham in earlier rounds, beat Blackburn Rovers 4-3 on penalties on Tuesday night to book their place in the last eight.
And their reward was a trip to the Etihad Stadium to take on the current holders – and it has now been confirmed that that tie will be played on Saturday, 16th March, with kick-off set for 5:30pm GMT.
The game will also be shown live on BBC One.
United’s Premier League fixture at Crystal Palace – which was initially scheduled for Saturday, 16th March – will be rescheduled.
Any further information regarding the FA Cup clash with City, as well as a rearranged date for the trip to Palace, will be confirmed in due course.’
Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:
Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)
Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30) BBC1
Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports
Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)
Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports
