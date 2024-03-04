News

Manchester City v Newcastle tickets now on sale for FA Cup quarter-finals

Manchester City v Newcastle tickets are now on sale.

The official NUFC ticketing site showing (see below) that the sale began to those wit 25+ loyalty points at 11am this morning.

Tickets priced up to £37.50 for this match.

It doesn’t state how many Manchester City v Newcastle tickets have been made available for NUFC fans.

However, in the FA Cup third round, Man City were home to Huddersfield.

The second tier club got an allocation of 6,103 tickets and sold them all.

Looking at what Manchester City fans are saying, the maximum allocation is usually around 7,800, so hopefully Newcastle fans have got at least that.

The Etihad holds around 53,000 these days, so 15% (FA Cup rules on what away fans should be entitled to) would be around 7,950. So 7,800 sounds like it could be about right.

If Eddie Howe’s side did get through this quarter-final, the semi-finals will be played at Wembley.

Official NUFC ticketing website – Manchester City v Newcastle tickets:

‘On sale to Season Ticket Holders with 25+ Loyalty Points from Monday 4th March, 11am

The next points drop will be Monday 4th March, 4pm

Level 2 prices: Adult – £37.50, Senior & Young Person – £35.00, Under 18 – £27.50

Level 3 prices: Adult – £35.00, Senior & Young Person – £32.50, Under 18 – £17.50′

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports