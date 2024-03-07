News

Manchester City v Newcastle tickets for FA Cup quarter-finals – 8k away tickets swiftly sell out

The Manchester City v Newcastle tickets have now all been sold.

Newcastle United putting up the sold out signs early on Thursday morning after they sold out in less than 72 hours.

The club have refused to say how many Manchester City v Newcastle tickets were allocated for away fans, however, Man City fans indicating (see below) that the allocation will be up around the eight thousand mark.

Anybody vainly hoping that with so many tickets there might be some left on sale for those season ticket holders with zero points, or even members maybe getting them, have been left disappointed.

The Manchester City v Newcastle tickets selling out as soon as reduced to two loyalty points needed.

Only a handful of tickets will now finally be allocated via a ballot for those season ticket holders with minimal / no points who didn’t get a chance to buy.

The Mag report – 4 March 2024:

Manchester City v Newcastle tickets are now on sale.

The official NUFC ticketing site showing (see below) that the sale began to those with 25+ loyalty points at 11am this morning.

Tickets priced up to £37.50 for this match.

It doesn’t state how many Manchester City v Newcastle tickets have been made available for NUFC fans.

However, in the FA Cup third round, Man City were home to Huddersfield.

The second tier club got an allocation of 6,103 tickets and sold them all.

Looking at what Manchester City fans are saying, the maximum allocation is usually around 7,800, so hopefully Newcastle fans have got at least that.

The Etihad holds around 53,000 these days, so 15% (FA Cup rules on what away fans should be entitled to) would be around 7,950. So 7,800 sounds like it could be about right.

If Eddie Howe’s side did get through this quarter-final, the semi-finals will be played at Wembley.

Official NUFC ticketing website – Manchester City v Newcastle tickets:

‘On sale to Season Ticket Holders with 25+ Loyalty Points from Monday 4th March, 11am

The next points drop will be Monday 4th March, 4pm

Level 2 prices: Adult – £37.50, Senior & Young Person – £35.00, Under 18 – £27.50

Level 3 prices: Adult – £35.00, Senior & Young Person – £32.50, Under 18 – £17.50′

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports