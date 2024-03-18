Opinion

Manchester City question – How were Newcastle United ever going to answer it?

Newcastle United travelled to play Manchester City on Saturday.

A dominant home side advancing to the FA Cup semi-finals yet again.

Manchester City winning 2-0 with a couple of deflected shots producing goals.

These are the Manchester City domestic cup matches in 2022/23 and 2023/24

Manchester City 2 Chelsea 0 (9 November 2022)

Manchester City 3 Liverpool 2 (22 December 2022)

Manchester City 4 Chelsea 0 (8 January 2023)

Southampton 2 Manchester City 0 (11 January 2023)

Manchester City 1 Arsenal 0 (27 January 2023)

Bristol City 0 Manchester City 3 (28 February 2023)

Manchester City 6 Burnley 0 (18 March 2023)

Manchester City 3 Sheffield United 0 (22 April 2023)

Manchester United 1 Manchester City 2 (3 June 2023)

Newcastle United 1 Manchester City 0 (27 September 2023)

Manchester City 5 Huddersfield 0 (7 January 2024)

Tottenham 0 Manchester City 1 (26 January 2024)

Luton 2 Manchester City 6 (27 January 2024)

Manchester City 2 Newcastle United 0 (16 March 2024)

As you can see, Newcastle United defeating Manchester City 1-0 earlier this season in the League Cup, whilst Southampton did the same in a shock 2-0 victory last season at the quarter-final stage.

Other than that, the other 12 Manchester City domestic cup matches, Pep’s side have won all 12. Manchester City scoring 36 goals in the 12 games, conceding only five and keeping nine clean sheets.

When you add in the fact that these past two seasons Manchester City are also unbeaten in 21 Champions League matches. What you have in terms of the Manchester City cup record in all games, domestic and European, is only two defeats in 37 matches, once to Newcastle United and once at Southampton.

I say this because it gets quite bizarre I think when Newcastle United lose as they did on Saturday, the media wanting to make out that surely everybody should have expected NUFC to have been more difficult opponents for all conquering Manchester City.

I find it all very strange and it appears to be very much this ‘Newcastle United the richest club’ thing, rather than the reality of how the two teams lined up at the weekend.

As you can see from the FA Cup and League results these past two seasons, Manchester City have also beaten Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea (twice), Manchester United and so on, yet it is some kind of a surprise that Newcastle United are knocked out?

In these last two seasons in the Champions League, Manchester City have also beaten the likes of Real Madrid (4-0!), Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig (7-0!).

Yet somehow it should be expected that in some way Newcastle United should be able to live with Manchester City?

Especially bizarre that it should be seen as any kind of a surprise when Eddie Howe was facing the best team in the world with the likes of Lascelles, Dubravka, Krafth, Murphy, Hall, Almiron, Burn, Longstaff and a 17 year old Miley.

They all gave their all but as I saw somebody else mention, exactly how many of Newcastle United’s 20 players on duty on Saturday, would even get into a Manchester City squad of their best 25 players?

The gap is huge between the two clubs for all the reasons we know, that gap made even larger in a game like Saturday when so many of Newcastle’s best players are absent.

Newcastle United will get to where they need to get to but it is going to take time before they ever meet Manchester City on a level playing field. Until then, any positive NUFC result against them will be against the odds, something all but impossible when so many keys players were missing at the weekend.