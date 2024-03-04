Opinion

Manchester City fans comments on drawing Newcastle United and almost 8,000 away fans incoming

Manchester City fans watched on in September, as Newcastle United knocked them out of the League Cup.

United were deserved winners as Eddie Howe’s side won 1-0 despite the NUFC Head Coach, changing all 10 outfield players for that game at St James’ Park.

Almost six months later, the two clubs are going to now meet in the FA Cup in 12 days time.

Interesting to see what the Manchester City fans have made of the this quarter-final draw AND the fact almost 8,000 Newcastle United fans will be descending on the Etihad.

Manchester City fans debating drawing Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter-finals, commenting via their Blue Moon message board:

‘Barcodes home.’

‘Glad we’re home for that.’

‘Home game will do, should be getting through that.

At least Liverpool are away.’

‘I’ll have that all day at home in a QF

Good draw .’

‘I’m happy with that. We owe them for knocking us out of the league cup.’

‘More than happy with that. Should be a great atmosphere as the Geordies will turn up in numbers.’

‘At least we at home! When we played them in the league early season against a fully fit confident team it was a very hard and tight game! I expect them to have most of the players back fit and make it very hard for us!’

‘Can’t wait to see Dan Burn spinning round in circles trying to mark Phil again.’

‘FFS! 6000 pi..ed up Geordies giving it the big one.’

‘More like 8000, or are you assuming they’ll be 2000 kids coming?’

‘Not many worse things I can think of 3000 are bad enough.’

‘They’ll soon be kept quiet. Their players look fu..ed, feels like they’ve picked the same starting XI all season and it’s showing.’

‘Away at Newcastle may have been tricky but I think we will batter them at home…good draw.’

‘They will have a few 1st team players back from injury by then. It won’t be as easy as many of you think it will be. Plus they will have 6000 pi..ed up Geordies chering them on from SSL3.’

‘Happy enough with that. Always good to get a home draw, and it should be a good game against the Geordies.’

‘Could have been kinder, could have been worse. Home tie makes all the difference although not looking forward to 7k Georgia’s who abandoned them when they were sh.t ask us where we were when we were sh.t.’

‘They are entitled to 15%, it will be about 7800 in ss2 and ss3 with the first few rows of ss2 not used.’

‘They’ll get 7800ish which is less than the 15% they are entitled to. Just like arsenal and chelsea have had recently.

It will be SS3 and SS2 blocks 212-219.’

‘Good draw I think as Newcastle are fading now and despite the good players they have, they are knackered. I think Howe is a goner now to be honest.

Howe has run the players into the ground – same with Klopp. Pep could easily tell his players to run like there’s no tomorrow then moan about injuries, but he doesn’t. He prepares for the season and, unlike the clowns above, makes sure our players are geared up for a long campaign.

We will beat them 3-0.’

‘Odds on we have the geordies on a late kick off with them all pi..ed up like usual.’

‘Should make for a great atmosphere with nearly 8000 Newcastle fans bouncing round the place.’

‘Saturday 530pm kick off.’

‘Might just about be able to make that. 5.45 would’ve been better. The Geordies will have eaten all the chips by the time we get there.’

‘12.5% increase on last quarter final at home last year.’

‘I think i might be the only one that feels its a good price for a QF FA cup game.

Playing Newcastle is more attractive than playing Burnley.’

‘Yeah £30 + £15 for juniors doesn’t seem too bad to me. Although I am in the cheapest seats.

But when you keep reading how it’s a ton plus for 1 + 1 for the least attractive league games, it makes it seem pretty decent in comparison.’

‘Personally I think it just illustrates the growing disconnect between club and fans. They just can’t help themselves where ticket prices are concerned.’

‘I’m all for cheaper tickets but it’s hard to know what some posters are moaning about at times. Was the expectation the adult tickets would be a tenner across the ground.’

‘Don’t think the prices are too bad for a quarter final of the world’s oldest and most famous cup competition, and to watch the current holders and officially the best team in the world.

Could be a lot worse.’