Opinion

Manchester City and Newcastle United – Technical difficulties

Manchester City in the FA Cup was a very frustrating match.

This was absolutely predictable but during the actual 90+ minutes that is little comfort.

Newcastle United chasing shadows and seeing so little of the ball.

Of course, we are not exactly alone in this, the vast majority of matches that Manchester City play it is a very similar story.

Nevertheless, that didn’t stop many in the media and indeed numerous Newcastle United fans, questioning the tactics and even team selection by Eddie Howe. Couldn’t he has done this instead? Why didn’t he change this?

Journalists, pundits and certain NUFC fans, asking these questions during the actual game and when it came to the after match post-mortem.

You will never know absolutely for sure what a hypothetical outcome would have been if you had done something differently.

However, in the instance of this Newcastle United match at Manchester City, I don’t think there can be any doubts. Certainly not from me.

Realistically, whatever Eddie Howe had done on Saturday, Manchester City would have won.

Quite simply, the gulf in technique was just way beyond Newcastle United on the day. Nothing is impossible of course and if key moments had gone United’s way and the Manchester City players hadn’t been on form and the NUFC players had been, then yes, it could have been a different scoreline and indeed result. However, those things are beyond the control of Eddie Howe, so what I am talking about is that the Head Coach couldn’t have done anything different in terms of set-up or team selection that would have given Newcastle a significantly better chance of winning.

Manchester City dominated the match because their team was so much better at passing the ball around and keeping possession in pressurised situations.

No surprise because they spend fortunes on every position on the pitch and target signings who have that high technical ability. When buying defenders their first thought is how good they are as football players, defending is secondary. That is due to the fact that they dominate almost every match and they need their defenders as well as the rest of the team to be able to pass the ball and keep possession, as it can all fall down if they have even one or two weak(er) links. Kyle Walker is maybe the exception that proves the rule but his exceptional pace and physicality more than makes up for the fact that to an extent, he isn’t at the level of most of his teammates purely in terms of technique.

Then we come to Newcastle United.

These were the players used on Saturday against Manchester City.

Dubravaka, Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Botman (Krafth 83), Burn (Hall 62), Bruno, Longstaff (Miley 62), Willock (Anderson 62), Gordon (Almiron 62), Isak

Of those Newcastle United outfield players, quite clearly the likes of Murphy, Lascelles, Krafth, Burn, Longstaff and Almiron aren’t anywhere close to the technique of their Manchester City opponents. No disgrace in that, Man City are so good and countless other Premier League players can’t match them for technique, ball retention and so on.

You then have Hall and Miley who are kids and ones for the future, whilst Anderson nowhere near full match fitness yet, then Botman who wasn’t 100 per cent either and now indeed set for major surgery.

That then leaves us with Schar, Bruno, Willock, Gordon and Isak on Saturday, in terms of maybe being in the same ball park as the Manchester City team when it comes to keeping the ball under intense pressure. I don’t think this Willock’s biggest strength either and he is still getting back to 100 per cent after his injury problems, he is of course capable of playing at a very high level but his pace and physicality are his major strengths I think, with keeping the ball in tight situations a good trait of his but not his strongest.

I thought Schar was good at the back on the ball but then I don’t think Gordon was necessarily absolutely 100 per cent either after his Chelsea injury AND like Bruno and Isak, found himself targeted as he was one of the very few who Manchester City saw as a threat. Due to his pace and ability and confidence to keep the ball.

Isak had one of those very rare games where he didn’t make the most of the service he was given. Failed to put away the best chance in the game and then another occasion his control let him down on the edge of the box when a clear chance to score had looked on. That though sums up the morsels he did have to work with and he spoils us at times with what he can do with so little, as evidenced by the superb finish at Chelsea, as well as indeed against Man City at home in January and of course away at Anfield just before that, to name but three.

That leaves poor Bruno, he has carried us in midfield for so long and such a frustrated figure against Manchester City, as he looked to celebrate the birth of his second Geordie son.

At whatever level you play football at, some things don’t change. If you have a player or players who are far better than their teammates, the opposition will do two things. They will (at least) double up on your strongest player and target your weakest links, encourage you to give them possession.

The balance on Saturday of high quality fully fit Newcastle United players with the necessary technical ability, compared to the number of NUFC teammates not able to give that against Manchester City, was just far too big a divide (chasm?).

I saw some clown claiming that Eddie Howe had a Newcastle United squad available on Saturday that should have been capable of going ‘toe-to-toe’ with Manchester City. Hmmm.

Players such as Trippier, Joelinton, Barnes and Tonali could have given us a chance of getting a lot closer on the technique and ball retention levels. Whilst if fully fit, then Willock, Livramento, Anderson and Gordon would / could have also massively helped, plus of course having the likes of Wilson available to protect the ball and win free-kicks to get United up the pitch.

However, even if everybody had been available for Newcastle United AND played to their optimum, NUFC would still almost have certainly lost.

I saw some crazy claims such as fans and media saying why didn’t Eddie Howe push further up the pitch but that changes not at all that NUFC were nowhere near the levels needed to retain the ball. Pushing further up the pitch would just have seen Manchester City cut us to ribbons and it would have been a real hammering.

Newcastle United competed with Manchester City in that January match at St James’ Park, leading 2-1 with 16 minutes remaining and only losing in added time, due partly to home advantage and the backing of the fans, but also because of defending well and carrying a threat of their own.

In that SJP match Manchester City had 11 shots on target but Newcastle had five of their own and were very dangerous on transition, very good on the ball in some great passing moves and two wonderful runs and finishes from Isak and Gordon.

This time at the Etihad though, these key players, including Bruno (and Trippier was missing this time), just couldn’t hit their highest levels that were needed.

Although having said all that, the reality is that for all the Manchester City dominance, Ortega made the save of the match from Isak, whilst Dubravka only made three saves as Manchester City only had five efforts on target in total, including the two deflected goals.

Newcastle United have got a starting eleven that can potentially trouble Manchester City, however, that NUFC starting eleven on Saturday was nowhere close to being available.