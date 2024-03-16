Opinion

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all Newcastle United players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings and player comments after Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0.

We were second best for most of this game but it was a couple of unfortunate deflections that decided the result.

I didn’t think we played too badly, although City’s second goal sucked the energy out of us for a long time.

We stuck to the task, tried to go forward when we got a chance, and had a few moments. But City were just too good.

I thought we looked better when the subs came on and it was only after their introduction that some chinks started to appear in the impregnable City armour.

No doubt some fans will say that the ‘back five’ formation was the cause of our downfall but I don’t buy that. In the same circumstances, I’d be happy to do the same again.

It’s hard to give sensible marks when you are playing a team that enjoys almost total control but I don’t think anyone deserves a hammering.

Martin Dubravka – 7

Not to blame for either of City’s goals; I’m not convinced either of Silva’s efforts were on target. I thought he had a good game.

Jacob Murphy – 7

One of our better players. I’d give him Player of the Match.

Worked hard in defence and attack and put some decent balls into the City box.

Fabian Schar – 6

Early – and incorrect – yellow card limited his involvement thereafter. But did OK.

Broke up a few attacks, had a couple of good moments with the ball.

Jamaal Lascelles – 6

Early – and fully justified – yellow card limited his involvement thereafter. Another one who did OK.

Sven Botman – 5.5

Stuck to his task but barely left the Newcastle penalty area.

Deflected the ball past Dubs for City’s second but I don’t apportion any blame to him.

Picked up an injury by the looks of things.

Dan Burn – 5

Made to work hard and looked under pressure every time city came down our left.

Had a few forays upfield to his credit but was pinned back for much of the game.

Like Botman, not to blame for the deflection that caused City’s first.

Bruno Guimaraes – 6

Our best midfielder but there always seemed to be two or three City players breathing down his neck.

Did his best but he can’t do it all.

Sean Longstaff – 4

Spent most of his time chasing shadows and almost none on the ball.

Some of that is because City are very good. The rest is down to him.

If his lack of impact is down the injury he is carrying, then we shouldn’t be starting him. It’s not fair on him and it’s not fair on his teammates.

Anthony Gordon – 6

Lively first half and was always trying to make things happen.

Faded a bit in the second.

Joe Willock – 4

Didn’t seem to understand his role, especially the defensive side.

To be fair, he isn’t a defender, but we needed everyone to be switched on. Only a very limited impact on the game.

Alexander Isak – 5

Limited to a few chances, as you’d expect, but his touch let him down on a couple of vital occasions.

He’s usually so composed on the ball but not tonight.

SUBS

Miguel Almiron – 6

We looked a lot livelier when he came on, and his introduction – and that of his fellow substitutes – led to a brief spell of Newcastle pressure.

Lewis Hall – 6

Looked well up for it, and – based on the 30 minutes I saw – I’m mystified as to why we haven’t seen more of him.

At a time when the team is low on confidence, he seems to have it.

Elliot Anderson – 5

Looked a bit more switched on than some.

Lewis Miley – 4

Hardly got involved but 30 minutes watching world-class midfielders up close will have taught him a lot.

Emil Krafth N/A

The game was gone by the time he came on. Not enough evidence to give a rating.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 16 March 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City:

Silva 13, 31

Possession was Man City 72% Newcastle 28%

Total shots were Man City 16 Newcastle 2

Shots on target were Man City 5 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 11 Newcastle 2

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Man City:

Dubravaka, Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Botman (Krafth 83), Burn (Hall 62), Bruno, Longstaff (Miley 62), Willock (Anderson 62), Gordon (Almiron 62), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett

