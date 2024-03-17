News

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Interesting independent ratings on the Newcastle United players

It ended Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0.

A game that saw an all too predictable outcome.

Drawn out of the hat away at the best team in the world. Thanks!

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

‘Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.’

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 match:

As you can see, six players getting a rating of 7.0 or higher, all half dozen of them playing for Man City.

As for Newcastle United, Martin Dubravka (6.7) with the highest NUFC rating. He made some good saves and certainly had zero chance of saving that first deflection.

Lascelles (6.4) and Schar (6.4) were next highest and they had decent games, as overall Newcastle defended pretty well.

I don’t personally rate Jacob Murphy(6.2) that highly but I thought he was probably Newcastle’s best player on the night. Whether playing five at the back suits the team overall is another thing but certainly I think Murphy has had some of his better games for NUFC when playing right wing-back.

(***The Whoscored system only allows ratings for four of the subs to show at any one time, Almiron was rated 5.8 by their automated system)

Worth comparing these automated ratings to the ones we featured on The Mag, Davey Hat-Trick giving these personal ratings HERE on the Newcastle United players against Man City.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 16 March 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City:

Silva 13, 31

Possession was Man City 72% Newcastle 28%

Total shots were Man City 16 Newcastle 2

Shots on target were Man City 5 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 11 Newcastle 2

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Man City:

Dubravaka, Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Botman (Krafth 83), Burn (Hall 62), Bruno, Longstaff (Miley 62), Willock (Anderson 62), Gordon (Almiron 62), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports