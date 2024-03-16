Opinion

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction

Instant fan / writer reaction from some of our regular contributors on The Mag.

Nat Seaton:

‘No luck whatsoever, having said that we didn’t look like we were ever going to get anything out of the game.

I went not expecting us to be able to defeat them at home and our cup exploits sadly end here in the pouring rain.

Next season we couldn’t possibly have the same bad luck with all the cup draws can we?

Let’s hope for better things when we all come back together in 2 weeks time.’

Simon Ritter:

‘Two deflected goals that gave Dubravka little chance and a rare off-day in front of goal from Isak were the deciding factors at the end of another miserable match in Manchester.

Our five-man defence and three-man midfield were slow closing down Silva for both goals, with predictable consequences.

City are better than United but football is not a beauty contest.

If we had been given their luck we could have won ugly.’

GToon:

‘For us to have got something today we needed a few things to happen.

The first is a decent ref. That get was an absolute disgrace and couldn’t wait to give them every decision. His linesmen were just the same. The only surprise is we didn’t concede a penalty somehow.

It’s alright saying we need to compete and get close. When Schar won the ball against ugly boy he got a yellow despite clearly winning the ball.

The next thing we needed was our keeper to have a worldie. He didn’t.

We needed our defence to defend and not glance headers toward our own goal.

Quite what is up with Botman is beyond me.

And when a chance comes our way we need to take it. Has Isak played any worse?

And then of course you need a bit of luck. Could their goals be any luckier?

Everything is against us at the minute.

Hopefully when we come back after the break we will have the rub of the green for once.

I’ve hated this season. I’ve never known anything like it.

Roll on the 115 charges against this lot. They have cheated their way to the top of the tree but them and their league one fans need booting back where they belong.’

David Punton:

‘Reality bites as our FA Cup journey comes to an end in Manchester.

It was a big ask to go there and win and thanks to two deflections in the first half they had total control of the game.

We sat off them too much, but let’s be clear, Eddie Howe is damned either way. Play five at the back many said and he gave it a go.

It didn’t really work and are their questions about playing Longstaff when he’s injured?

The subs helped but ultimately the champions are light years ahead.’

Tony Mallabar:

‘I said when the takeover went through, we are 10 years behind Man City and luckypool.

Tonight again proved that point.

Mind you the lads gave it everything and if truth be telt, only Isak and Bruno would get into a city squad of 25.

Not to worry, it’s back down to Manchester next weekend to watch the heed vs Altrincham.’

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

‘The positive – we reached the FA quarter final and were only put out by the best team in the world, away from home.

We also reached the last eight of the League Cup.

There were times not too long ago we would be out of both at the first hurdle and the club didn’t consider them a priority at all.

The negatives.

I felt we went out without laying a glove.

City weren’t even close to their best. Isak and Bruno didn’t look on their game at all. Poor decisions going forward and we once again give away poor goals.

I think it’s hugely important for Howe the season doesn’t fizzle out. But based on this that will be a tough ask. Gutted.’

Billy Miller:

‘Away to the best team in the world you need the luck on your side and your main man taking his chances.

Unfortunately, we had neither today.

I’d like a Man City / Liverpool final and an absolute walloping dished out to Klopp in his last ever Liverpool game.

As long as one of those teams or Man Utd win the cup there will be an extra European place to play for in the league.

It might feel like it but the season isn’t over yet.’

Greg McPeake:

‘Our last chance of silverware gone but we all knew deep down that was the case.

We live in hope that one day!

Saw Dulwich Hamlet win today as a starter but massively disappointed with the main meal.

Let’s draw a line under this season, re-boot and produce some Michelin starred cuisine next time.’

Jamie Smith:

‘It’s bloody hard not to feel depressed as yet another season goes up in smoke, expected though it was when another stinking draw came our way.

The two goals were unlucky with deflections, especially the first one, but City were allowed the time and space to make these attacks by more lacklustre defending, standing off and letting the world’s best team come at us.

Best part of the game was the final third when wholesale substitutions gave a bit of impetus and created a couple of chances that should have been taken, Isak having a rare and costly off day in front of goal.

Europe the only target now, to determine whether this season goes down as functional and transitional or downright disappointing.’

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…:

‘I think we were all expecting a hiding so to keep the score at 2-0 especially after such a poor first half is at least something.

Eddie changed the formation and a quadruple substitution injected some much needed impetus.

Our season is in danger of petering out but the reaction we saw after 62 minutes was encouraging. HTL.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 16 March 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City:

Silva 13, 31

Possession was Man City 72% Newcastle 28%

Total shots were Man City 16 Newcastle 2

Shots on target were Man City 5 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 11 Newcastle 2

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Man City:

Dubravaka, Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Botman (Krafth 83), Burn (Hall 62), Bruno, Longstaff (Miley 62), Willock (Anderson 62), Gordon (Almiron 62), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports