Made public the 10 Premier League clubs who have refused to back new fair deal for EFL clubs

The 20 Premier League clubs met up on Monday.

The meeting hoped to conclude a number of matters and get proposals voted through.

One thing that was agreed and successfully voted on yesterday, was the proposal for the Premier League clubs to move from the current PSR (Profit and Sustainability Rules) and instead align with the UEFA squad cost ratio system. Not that it would appear this will bring any real progress in helping clubs such as Newcastle United and Aston Villa in being able to compete financially with the self-appointed elite half dozen.

One issue that is rapidly running out of time is Premier League clubs agreeing a new fairer financial deal for EFL clubs. If they don’t agree one themselves, it is understood that the imminent new Government backed independent regulator will impose a deal on the English top tier clubs.

However, Monday brought news that the Premier League clubs had still not agreed a new package of better funding for lower division clubs.

The Premier League’s executive had put forward a new proposal that would see an extra £836m paid out over five years.

This would be on top of the existing £110m in solidarity payments that Premier League clubs already have in place and the £40m a year youth development funding.

But that move was met with a growing resistance, with the very prospect of such a ‘New Deal’ now apparently under serious threat.

However, a vote didn’t even take place on Monday.

With ten Premier League clubs making clear in advance that it was a waste of time having the vote, as they wouldn’t back it.

An exclusive from The Mail has now reported who those ten Premier League clubs were.

They say their information is that the ten are Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, West Ham, Aston Villa, Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

I’m pleased to see Newcastle United not on that list of Premier League clubs blocking a fairer deal for the lower divisions.

The proposed extra £836m over five years works out at around £167m per year, on average just over an extra £8m per PL club per season, if split equally.

The Mail report that a growing number of these Premier League clubs are considering ditching agreeing any kind of extra deal / funding for lower division clubs and are confident that they could take legal action, stopping any attempt by an independent regulator to try and force them to pay.