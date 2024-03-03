Opinion

Lies, Damn Lies and Statistics – Starring Newcastle United

Newcastle United and statistics, what have you been making of them?

Well for me, I have to say that this season has been an interesting one where NUFC are concerned.

When it comes to Newcastle United and Lies, Damn Lies and… Statistics.

I think fair to say that in recent times, especially recent months, statistics have been used against Newcastle United, rather than for them.

Journalists, pundits, you name it, if there is a negative angle / statistic that can be used, then they will use it… and use it… and use it.

I thought though that with Newcastle United and statistics, ahead of this weekend they really went to town (toon?) with their agendas / statistics, here were a few that I saw used constantly in the days leading up to Newcastle v Wolves:

Newcastle United haven’t won at home in 2024.

It is 11 weeks since Eddie Howe’s team won a game at St James’ Park.

Newcastle have conceded 12 goals in their last four home matches.

Here are a few other Newcastle United statistics that they forgot to mention in the build up to the Wolves match:

Newcastle United had only lost one home game in 2024 and that was to all conquering Man City, NUFC leading until the 74th minute and only losing to a goal in added time.

Newcastle had only lost six (five of those six to Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal) of their last 42 (now 43) Premier League home games at St James’ Park since before Christmas 2021.

Of the last 13 Newcastle United matches (since Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 on 16 December 2023), four had been at home and nine (NINE!) away.

Only three (now two) Premier League clubs have scored more goals at home this season than NUFC.

Only four Premier League clubs have scored more goals (home and away) this season than NUFC.

Newcastle had lost only one of their last seven (now eight) matches and that was away at title chasing Arsenal.

Newcastle United had scored at least one goal in each of their last 11 (now 12) matches and had failed to score in only one of their last 16 (now 17).

Eddie Howe’s side have won five of their last six away games.

Newcastle had scored 23 goals in their last 10 matches (now 26 goals in last 11).

Newcastle have been drawn away in all four of their FA Cup matches this season.

Newcastle have been drawn away in six of their seven domestic cup matches this season and the only home one so far has been against Man City!

A few more bonus Newcastle United statistics that can now be quoted following the 3-0 win over Wolves:

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has recorded his 100th win in the Premier League, making him only the eighth English manager to reach that milestone in the competition.

Newcastle have scored in all 18 of their Premier League games against Wolves (only Arsenal (26 v West Brom and 19 v Wolves) have faced a side on more occasions with a 100% scoring record in the Premier League).

Alexander Isak has scored 12 goals in his first 20 home Premier League games for Newcastle, only Alan Shearer (21), Andy Cole (21) and Les Ferdinand (16) have scored more in their first 20 at St James’ Park for NUFC.

Only Mohamed Salah (13) and Leon Bailey (12) have been directly involved in more home goals than Anthony Gordon in the Premier League this season (11 – eight goals, three assists).