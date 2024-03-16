Opinion

Lies, Damn Lies and Statistics – Manchester City v Newcastle United

Manchester City v Newcastle United up next.

I have seen plenty of statistics floating about ahead of tonight’s game at the Etihad.

What have you been making of them?

Some Manchester City v Newcastle statistics that I have spotted getting put out there ahead of Saturday night:

Newcastle United have lost their last 15 Premier League matches at the Etihad.

Newcastle have lost 15 of their past 16 games at Manchester City.

Manchester City have progressed from their past six FA Cup quarter-finals.

Manchester City would become the first team to reach the semi-finals in six consecutive campaigns if beating Newcastle United.

Newcastle United have conceded 15 goals their last five away Premier League games at the Etihad and not scored a single one themselves.

***I find it amusing how people choose to use certain statistics and not others.

For example, in recent times as the media and indeed even many of our own fans’ have seen fit to go over the top in their anti-Eddie Howe narrative. When Newcastle United have a Premier League match coming up, the journalists, pundits and fan critics, don’t see it as fair and reasonable to include in the stats, results from FA Cup matches. As of course that would prove a ‘little’ inconvenient in their anti-Eddie Howe abuse, if having to include three FA Cup wins, all of them away from home. So before Chelsea, instead of saying only one defeat in the last eight games and five NUFC wins in that run, those with an anti-Eddie Howe agenda were saying stuff along the lines of only three Premier League wins in the last three months since mid-December.

Yet you see the reverse above with many of the Manchester City (anti-Eddie Howe) stats that are getting quoted. Suddenly, results in another competition (Premier League) are deemed extremely relevant in another competition (FA Cup).

Anyway, here are a few other Manchester City v Newcastle statistics that certain parts of the media are ‘forgetting’ to mention in the build up to Saturday’s match:

Newcastle United have lifted silverware since Manchester City last won at home (January 1969) against NUFC in a cup competition.

Away at Manchester City in cup competitions since 1969, Newcastle have never lost (winning two, drawing one, losing none).

These last 47 years Man City have only won one cup match against Newcastle United in front of spectators.

In the Premier League era, the cup record between the two clubs in domestic cups reads played seven, four Newcastle wins, one draw, two defeats.

In cup matches played in front of fans, Newcastle United have beaten Manchester City the last four times the two clubs have met.

It is 29 years since any Manchester City fan witnessed in the flesh their team scoring in a cup match against Newcastle United.

Just in case you were wondering about these recent cup matches between Manchester City and Newcastle United in the Premier League era:

Manchester City 1 Newcastle 1 (30 November 1994) League Cup

Newcastle 0 Manchester City 2 (21 December 1994) League Cup replay

Newcastle 3 Manchester City 1 (19 February 1995) FA Cup

Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 (17 February 2002) FA Cup

Manchester City 0 Newcastle 2 (29 October 2014) League Cup

Newcastle 0 Manchester City 2 (28 June 2020) FA Cup (During Covid restrictions and played in front of zero fans at St James’ Park)

Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 (27 September 2023) League Cup