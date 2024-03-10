Opinion

Lies, Damn Lies and Statistics – Chelsea v Newcastle United

Chelsea v Newcastle United up next.

I have seen plenty of statistics floating about ahead of the game,

What have you been making of them?

Some Chelsea v Newcastle statistics that I have spotted getting put out there ahead of Monday night:

Chelsea have lost just one of their 28 Premier League home games against Newcastle United (20 wins, 7 draws, 1 defeat).

Newcastle United haven’t had a home and away winning league double over Chelsea since 1986-87.

Chelsea haven’t lost a home Premier League game in March since 2001, they are unbeaten in 37 such matches since then (Winning 31 Drawing 6).

The Magpies have lost six of their last eight Premier League away matches.

Only Sheffield United (32) and Luton (30) have conceded more goals away from home in the Premier League this season than Newcastle United (29).

Here are a few other Chelsea v Newcastle statistics that certain parts of the media are ‘forgetting’ to mention in the build up to Monday’s match:

Newcastle United have won five of their last six away matches (all competitions).

Only the top four have scored more Premier League goals this season than Newcastle United (57).

These last two years, since March 2022, Chelsea and Newcastle have met three times (home and away) in the Premier League, Eddie Howe’s side winning twice and drawing once, no wins for Chelsea. United scoring six goals in this trio of PL matches, Chelsea only two goals.

Chelsea still haven’t sold this game out, having had to offer tickets on general sale, four per person, to try and fill their sub-forty thousand capacity stadium.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has won four of his past seven Premier League matches against Chelsea, with the West London club winning only one of those seven.

Eddie Howe has a 43% Premier League win ratio against Chelsea and among managers to face Chelsea more than 10 times in the competition, only Kenny Dalglish (77%) and Pep Guardiola (56%) have a better win ratio.

Newcastle have lost only one of their last eight matches and that was away at title chasing Arsenal.

Newcastle United have scored at least one goal in each of their last 12 matches and have failed to score in only one of their last 17.

Newcastle have scored 26 goals in their last 11 matches (all competitions).