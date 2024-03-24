Opinion

Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans once again having their say

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag, as Newcastle United fans debate the various issues affecting our club.

Whether it is events on or off the pitch, always plenty to talk about.

Newcastle United fans with the latest collection of opinions below…

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then contribute@themag.co.uk is the place):

Dear Mag,

Calling all Newcastle fans who are Armed forces personnel and veterans!

We are excited to announce the launch of our brand new facebook group exclusively for Newcastle fans who have served in the Armed forces.

Join us and connect with fellow Magpies supporters who share a common bond of both their love for Newcastle United and their dedication to serving our country.

If you know anyone else who would be interested in being part of this amazing community, please forward them this invite. Let’s unite and strengthen our Newcastle fan base!

Wayne Dawson

Dear Mag,

Following on from Andrew Hodgson’s article (St James’ Park – When it’s gone, it’s gone) and amid all of the conjecture around redeveloping/relocating the stadium, it was a little bizarre that on the evening of March 20th the BBC Look North programme chose to highlight the role of the Freemen of the city in maintaining the various parts of the Town Moor.

It might have been coincidence but with all of the talk about moving to Castle Leazes or into Leazes Park, I wondered if it might be the first salvo in another battle like the one we had the last time such a move was talked about and ultimately failed because too many people demonstrated against it. Even though I’m unlikely to ever get back into St James’s I would still prefer that it stays where it is.

Brian Ireland

Dear Mag,

Watching the England v Brazil match on Saturday night was uplifting.

Not something you can usually say when watching an England friendly!

Two of the very best players on the pitch were a certain Anthony Gordon and Bruno.

Everybody of a Toon persuasion just needs to calm down.

We have a lot of very good players, some brilliant players, we just need to look towards next season now and as well as some more quality to be added in the summer, seeing the likes of Joelinton, Pope, Trippier, Anderson Botman, Isak, Willock, Gordon, Bruno, Barnes, Tonali and Schar aback fully fit and available. Plus of course the emerging talent of players such as Minteh and Miley.

Davey James

Dear Mag,

Castle leaves is THE only option.

I cannot see for the life of me why anyone is looking at other options.

Extending St. James’ Park would be the very last option, it looks tired, lopsided and ugly, as well as the rubbish food and drink.

James Smith

Dear Mag,

Apologies, as this isn’t an article. I read with interest the Lewis Jones article about the NUFC Membership survey and noted several replies stating they hadn’t received the survey. I did and here is a link that it appears anyone can use.

Please share as you see fit.

HWTL!

A Geordie Mongrel

Dear Mag,

After reading Andrew Hodgson’s article about where they could relocate the stadium, my question is simple, have asked it before but never got response.

Would it not be be possible to build a new stadium on the town moor?

Which if that could be achieved seems to be to the perfect place, just outside the city and big enough to build any size stadium.

Perhaps it’s impossible for reasons I don’t know about concerning who actually owns the town moor and maybe some sort building regs. That don’t allow any development on it (I’ve got no clue).

It could only benefit the city, the club the fans and owners of it would benefit financially. Seems like a win win for everyone, but no doubt there be some sort of restraints on it.

I mean, all that land and really the only time it seems to be utilised is once a year when the hoppings fair is on.

You could build a 100,000 capacity stadium on it and still have enormous amounts of land left.

Perhaps someone in some future article could explain reasons, if any, why it couldn’t be done.

Thank you

Derek Hepples

PS Exiled toon fan living in London but heart is still in the toon.

Dear Mag,

I thought I was a long range supporter living in Basingstoke, but looking at the latest articles on The Mag, I’m a local boy in comparison to some supporters,

I’m talking in hundreds, they are talking in thousands of miles.

Don’t anyone tell you, that you don’t have the passion of the North East Geordies if you live so far away, because it’s not true.

I fight my corner with the Hampshire Man Utd and Liverpool fans.

Doddy

Dear Mag,

I wrote earlier this year regarding all 20 teams in the Premier League starting the season all on the same footing.

The time has surely come for the 14 teams who do not receive the same privileges that those six get, to get together and act against the continual wrong doings.

The Premier League are now on the back foot and must be vulnerable to the 14 clubs, which week in week out are doing their best against teams that not long ago wanted to form the European Super League.

If there are to be restrictions, these are the teams that should be controlled, this would allow the other 14 clubs

to catch up.

All owners should surely be allowed to run their own clubs just like any other business is run and therefore be able to make decisions which are not controlled by outside rules, except maybe the clubs which are the real problem.

Football is for the supporters, they spend their hard earned money on their team and need to be repaid by clubs being run by their owners without any restrictions.

The Six who think they are the untouchables got to where they are by selling and/or building their businesses before restrictions were introduced.

The Premier League is a joke and the opportunity is now available to the 14 clubs to take on the Premier League officialdom by putting proposals forward and outvoting the usual six.

Ian Aitken

Dear Mag,

Eddie Howe will 100% be Newcastle’s manager next season.

Please don’t think that a new manager coming in would solve everything. It wouldn’t.

A manager can only do so much.

A manager can’t make a player win a 50/50, win a header, score a goal etc etc. That comes from inside a player.

The great Bob Paisley always used to say “I’m not a brilliant manager, I’ve just got brilliant players.”

Newcastle have had a nightmare of a season.

Huffing and puffing through games with players that are not good enough technically and physically, regardless of the injury crisis.

However, Newcastle will eventually succeed…

With Eddie Howe in charge!!!

David Hallam