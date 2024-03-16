Opinion

Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans now having their say once again

Interesting to see the results of that poll (see HERE) on The Mag about Eddie Howe this week.

It simply proved to me what is the true reality, rather than what we see with certain NUFC fans on YouTube and other social media, happy to slag off Eddie Howe and the players just to get a bit attention and extra clicks.

That poll asking fans how Eddie Howe has done in the circumstances this season, showed the overwhelming majority back him and think he has done at least as well as anybody could have expected.

The NUFC boss should be valued and supported, we are lucky to have him.

Seahouses Mag

Some seasons you just have to accept that everything went against you.

You just have to regroup, get the preparation in, hopefully everybody fit again, then go again next season.

If NUFC keep their core group of players we will be very competitive next season, especially with another three or four intelligent additions in the summer.

JB

Well what next?

All these new rules and ideas about how much clubs can spend is looking more and more corrupt in relation to protecting the so called big six clubs.

What these so called clubs are worried about is that wealthy owners are now starting to invest in clubs who were once small fish in the pond.

Reading between the lines these so called big six clubs are manipulating the Head Honchos, trying to stifle the amount of money other clubs can spend on transfers, the scenario is changing rapidly.

These clubs spent millions over the past years when the rules were different and made them what they are today.

Come on, it’s not rocket science what is going on with purse strings being pulled to stop the small fish.

And Everton with a points deduction and a fine as a warning shot to others.

Looks like they are not pushing the case against Manchester City which has went on far too long.

The same clubs are reaping rewards and keeping their status.

Dennis Tate

PS What did the authorities do about Mike Ashley when he bled our club? Sweet FA.

This season has been one of ups and downs.

Injuries, an endless list of them, some results painting over the cracks.

But Eddie Howe.

I know some will say its a results business in football, which it is to an extent. But if NUFC owners have this long term plan as they suggest then jumping on the wagon of sacking a manger every couple of seasons or so isn’t the answer.

If the long game is to be played by the owners then for me Eddie Howe is the man see it through. The club needs to build with a steady ship. His workrate to the cause can NEVER be questioned. The man is a workaholic.

I’d love to see Howe win something with NUFC and get that monkey off our back. The league cup last year was a final too soon. We were all floating along and dreaming and it all came to an end very suddenly.

Some will say, and everyone is entitled to their opinions, that Howe needs to go if the club is to move forward to bigger things. But what’s the answer if he goes. The club won’t risk FFP and a lot of players at the club have no sell on value. So I can’t see the spend in the summer like some think. So given that if its to be the case, what kind of manger can we actually attract?.

Would a manger coming in to replace Howe be happy if the owners were saying you have to move say Bruno on to build, some “top” mangers just aren’t gonna accept them terms. So we are back to better the devil you know.

An interesting summer coming up indeed. This season is over I’d say if we get turned over Saturday night. So then its going through the motions until the end of the season I guess.

What’s your thoughts? What’s the best solution to it ?

No name !

Sorry to see some supporters being like a lot of supporters in clubs throughout the Premiership and the football league, screaming for the manager’s head at the least bit of a lull in our climb to the top.

We overachieved last season and this season the injuries have been off the scale, but we are still in the FA Cup and still in touch for a spot in the Europa cup. Eddie has produced miracles with the situation as it has been.

Personally, I’m not bothered about either of them, cup or Europe, as long as I know the club is working for the future and I have faith in the owners and Eddie that they are working hard for the club.

William Bennett

There’s no way the owners will sack Eddie Howe.

Fair enough had he a few bob to spend and we were witnessing what’s happening now, then by all means start looking for a new manager.

The owners will judge him then and only then…

David Hallam