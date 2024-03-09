Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans now having their say again

Opinion

Dear Mag,

G’day mate from a NUFC fan in Queensland, Australia.

Jim Robertson and your readership may, or may not as the case may be, enjoy a postscript to his latest literary masterpiece (‘Manchester United star admits crying because of hammering by Newcastle United’).

I was in a local coffee shop the day after the Man City 3 Man U 1 match.

Ahead of me was a Manchester United “fan” wearing their shirt.

I could not resist the opportunity.

So I caught his eye and casually said “difficult match for you guys yesterday?”

His reply almost word for word. “Why? What was the score? Who were we playing? League or Cup game? Home or away etc.”

He then sloped off looking totally embarrassed, after I had answered his questions.

Little did I know that there was a Liverpool fan behind me, who had overheard our conversation.

Asked me if I was NUFC fan. Explaining that I was and an ex-season Ticket Holder at SJP.

He told me that he had almost pi,,,ed himself with laughter.

He insisted on buying me the biggest breakfast available.

He also told me that he lived near Liverpool, went to as many matches as possible, both home and away. On various LFC websites, he always voted SJP as his number ONE favourite ground, and our fans both home and away as being the best fans he has ever met. He also loves the banter in the Strawberry.

HWTL

Andrew Scott

Queensland, Australia

Dear Mag,

I saw this on BBC Sport and thought you should see it:

Chelsea v Newcastle United preview: Team news, head to head and stats

Check out the head to head match facts. Could have sworn we beat Chelsea at home 4-1??

Andrew Veitch

Dear Mag,

I think Yankuba Minteh will surprise a lot of people.

He’s being eased in by Feyenoord but has had a major impact every time he plays.

I believe he could be as good as someone like Neto at Wolves as he’s a very similar player, definitely an impact sub next season.

DM

Dear Mag,

OK, let’s think positive!

The benefits of a new ground (as opposed to a potentially redeveloped St James’ Park) are what? (not moans)

Stephen Hull

Dear Mag,

The problem I see, is that the midfield 3 just aren’t quick enough.

We are so slow on recovery runs and releasing the ball, teams are able to run all over us.

The front 3 push on and we lose the ball in midfield we haven’t got the capacity to recover.

This means back 4 are often outnumbered.

The back 4 are not the quickest either so teams are now working this out.

We have to adopt a sitting midfield player to plug the gaps.

A 4141 formation would work, giving us more flexibility and rotation.

Paul B

Dear Mag,

As a supporter of 65 years, this is the happiest I have been since the days of Sir Bobby and I have seen some rubbish in all those years.

Realistically we over achieved last season and due to this, some people are expecting the world.

What we are doing this season should have been our upward curve last season.

This season should have been push for CL football.

We will come again.

Just Keep The Faith and get behind whoever wears the shirt.

Black n White for life

Stan Thackstone

Dear Mag,

The ticket nightmare continues.

West Ham another blank.

As I’m sure tens of thousands of other NUFC members will agree, nothing quite so dispiriting as endlessly checking your bank account and NUFC ticketing account on the day the club draw each home match ballot.

Willie Wonka should make a new film about trying to get hold of these golden tickets.

Also find out what the Oompa Loompas in the box office are doing with all the tickets, as they certainly don’t appear to be ending up with members!

D Tee

Dear Mag,

One simple question…Why do Newcastle persist in trying to play out from the back?

Especially when they are under the cosh….?

David Hallam

Dear Mag,

Regarding this Ashworth saga currently unravelling before our eyes.

Frankly, I hink we should hold him to his contract on this so called gardening leave, right until the end of it in 2026.

Don’t budge on the 20 mil release fee, if they want him then pay up for the turncoat snake he is !!!

It’s not that long ago they were asking us for 15 mil loan fee for Lingard and what a bullet we dodged there.

They still think they’re big bully boys but they’re not anymore.

Man U are has beens and are miles away from Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Miserable failures in Europe, rubbish in the premiership and awful to watch.

We have to stand firm and say no, you want him, then we want 20 mil to release him.

Don’t pay and you don’t get him until 2026.

They’re not a “top 6” club just like Spurs and Chelsea.

They’re just ordinary run of the mill mid table whingers, crying like babies to anyone who’ll listen.

We don’t care what they think or say, they’re just living in their own fantasy world that they mistakenly think they still rule !

Cheers

Philip M