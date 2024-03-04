News

Kieran Trippier picks up top award – It means a lot

Kieran Trippier picked up an injury on Saturday.

However, he picked up a top award on Sunday night.

Kieran Trippier declaring ‘It means a lot’ as he was handed the the north east player of the year award by local journalists.

Newcastle United official announcement – 4 March 2024:

‘Kieran Trippier was presented with the North East Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award for 2022 at a star-studded ceremony at Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa on Sunday evening.

The England international is the 44th recipient of the award – previously won by the likes of Alan Shearer, Kevin Keegan, Les Ferdinand, Shay Given and Peter Beardsley as well as Bruno Guimarães, Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie – following a superb year which saw Trippier inspire his team to a top-four finish and the Carabao Cup final last season.

It was a far cry from when he first joined the club from Atletico Madrid in January 2022, with the Magpies in the Premier League’s bottom three. Trippier was Eddie Howe’s first signing at St. James’ Park and he has become a standard-bearer for the team with his leadership on and off the pitch.

“It means a lot,” Trippier told NUFC TV ahead of receiving the award. “I feel like myself and the team had a good year; it’s always special to pick up individual awards and I’m absolutely delighted.

“We’ve had a lot of challenges since I’ve been here but I think the team, everyone involved with the club, have reacted well with those challenges and it’s been a good journey.

“We’ve played in a final, we’ve got in the Champions League and avoided relegation that year. Everyone deserves huge credit, especially the manager and staff.”

Trippier is the third successive Newcastle player to win the award and the 22nd player from the club after beating Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, who was second, and Magpies team-mate Joelinton in third in the calendar year poll of North East football journalists.

Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney was been voted the young player of the year.

Durham Women and Northern Ireland defender Sarah Robson won the women’s senior award for the third year in a row, while Sunderland Women’s Katy Watson was the first recipient of the Women’s Young Player of the Year award.’