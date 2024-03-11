News

Kieran Trippier on his Newcastle United journey – This is why every player loves Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe bought Kieran Trippier from Manchester City in 2012, Howe then in charge at Burnley.

A decade later and this was repeated.

Only this time Eddie Howe was at Newcastle United and Kieran Trippier returning to England from Atletico Madrid having won La Liga.

The first Eddie Howe signing for Newcastle United and arguably the best, so far, certainly in terms of value for money.

The England international arriving for a widely reported £12m transfer fee and from day one absolute brilliant, give or take a handful or so of below par performances, around December time.

Kieran Trippier set to miss the Chelsea and Man City matches this week but Eddie Howe indicating not a serious injury, with West Ham at home in less than three weeks time pencilled in for him back to availability.

Kieran Trippier talking to The Athletic:

Kieran Trippier on signing for Newcastle United:

“When I first arrived, I wanted to come and help the club.

“I didn’t have a relegation clause, I didn’t come for the money, I just wanted a change and to bring my family back to England.

“They (Newcastle United) were in a difficult position at the time but I’m the type of player… I’m not really bothered, I want to help.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the progress that we have made.

“I think we’ve gone a lot faster than we expected, reaching the Champions League, (last season’s) Carabao Cup final, so it’s been unbelievable.

“The manager (Eddie Howe) deserves massive credit for that.”

Kieran Trippier on that January transfer window and Bayern Munich:

“I was in New York and I was woken up at 5am their time saying, ‘Bayern Munich want to sign you’.

“So I was like, ‘This is a bit random’…

“I never thought at 33 years old that Bayern Munich would want to sign me, so it was more of a shock to me than anybody.

“I got on the phone to the manager (Eddie Howe) straight away, he knows the commitment I’ve got for the club.

“I never once tried to force a move. I’m here now and the owners know the commitment I have shown too.

“I take it as a compliment that a club like Bayern wanted to sign me, they’re a massive club.

I think plenty of other players would have jumped at the chance to go.

“But I’ve been loyal to the club and my family is important — travelling to three different countries in three years, it’s not really ideal, is it?”

Kieran Trippier on Eddie Howe:

“He is a big help for me.

“I know what he demands and what he expects and he gives me the freedom to go forward.

“He’s a top manager.

“I have a huge respect for him.

“He’s had the belief to sign me twice now and I think he brings the best out of me.

“He’s changed a lot, to be honest.

“His style of play is very front foot, very attacking.

“The good thing about the gaffer is he is honest.

“That’s what everybody loves about him, every player loves about him.

“He wants to improve players and that’s there for everybody to see how much he has improved individuals in this team and as a team.”

Kieran Trippier on the Champions League:

“I took that chance of not playing Champions League by coming to Newcastle in the first place.

“I never thought I’d be back in it so soon.

“I took that choice and I never look back on any decision that I make with regret, I just always think positive and look forward, and this is certainly a decision that I don’t regret.

“Getting back has got to be the aim. We’ve had the taste of it and we’ve got the squad to compete in the Champions League.

“The frustrating thing this season is that we’ve not had that squad together.

“I think the season would have been very different.

“You look at the Aston Villa game (NUFC won 5-1) right at the start of the season and then November when we were down to the bare bones.

“But the lads deserve huge credit, they’ve stepped up. Hopefully, we’ll be back in the Champions League.”

Kieran Trippier on potential England swansong this summer in Germany:

“It’s massive, of course, because for the next tournament (the 2026 World Cup), I’ll be (almost) 36, so you’ve got to be realistic.

“I’ll do everything to be available, whether I do or don’t play (in the Euros).

“I think you guys know me now; if I play, I’ll give everything, and if I don’t play, I’ll give everything.

“Hopefully, we can go that one step further and bring it home.

“We’ve got to have that mentality where we can’t be afraid to say we can win it.

“We should be going there positive — not arrogant, but positive.”