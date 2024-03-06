News

Kieran Trippier expected playing return date from injury made public

Kieran Trippier captained the team as usual on Saturday.

Newcastle United winning 3-0 at home against Wolves, making it five wins, two draws and just the one defeat, in the last eight matches.

However, the only negative was seeing Kieran Trippier limp off early in the second half when United were 2-0 up, Dan Burn handed the captain’s armband.

Immediately after the game, Eddie Howe was asked about the NUFC right-back:

“He felt a slight pain in his calf, so let’s wait and see.”

Then Kieran Trippier gave his own update on Sunday as he picked up his north east player of the year award from local journalists:

“I just felt something in my calf and I don’t want to take any risks or anything.

“My calf is feeling good but you know scan results can say anything, but most importantly, I’m feeling positive.”

Now we have had an update via the media.

Craig Hope of The Mail says in an ‘exclusive’ that his information is – 5 March 2024:

“Kieran Trippier will miss NUFC’s trip to Chelsea and the Man City FA Cup QF with calf injury.

“Also expected to miss England friendlies v Brazil and Belgium.

“Scan reveals damage not too serious and chance of returning v West Ham (March 30).”

With Newcastle United having a minimum of 12 matches remaining this season, I’m guessing Eddie Howe would settle for that, if it is proves to be the case. Kieran Trippier missing just the next two games and back for West Ham at the end of the month.

From a Newcastle United perspective, it would be ideal of course if even if he is getting back towards availability, Kieran Trippier still misses the England get together in order to help him be back to 100 per cent by the end of the month.

Unlike other players, Trippier’s chances of going to Germany in the summer for the Euros won’t rest on being involved in this England squad in March, so on the personal front for the right-back, no damage done in that respect. He will be on that plane to Germany in June for sure, unless injury prevents it.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports