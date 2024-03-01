News

Julian Nagelsmann linked with Newcastle United job – Eddie Howe reacts

This week brought reports in the German media linking Newcastle United with Julian Nagelsmann.

Bild claiming that the Newcastle United owners are looking to replace Eddie Howe with the former Bayern Munich manager.

Julian Nagelsmann took on a short-term appointment with the German national side, with that current deal set to end this summer after Germany host the European Championships.

In reality, German media is just as bad as own own in the UK when it comes to ‘exclusives’ concerning players and managers.

This one just yet another to add to the pile.

Some of them end up having truth in them BUT very much exceptions to the rule.

Nevertheless, it was for certain that the media would be asking Eddie Howe about the Julian Nagelsmann claims.

Which is what happened on Friday morning at the pre-Wolves press conference, Eddie Howe asked by Keith Downie of Sky Sports about Julian Nagelsmann being linked with his job at NUFC:

“Genuinely, it doesn’t affect me.

“I’m here, sat in the seat.

“My future will be defined by what I do, nobody else.

“It’s up to me to continually prove (that this club is off limits to big name managers).

“But I back myself and my abilities.

“I know what I bring to the job and my qualities.

“I have ambitions for the team and for the club — I can’t control what people write.”

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Weekend of Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports