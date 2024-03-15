Opinion

It feels like watching clowns juggling with a hand grenade

Sometimes an idea becomes so fashionable that it tramples everything in its wake.

The idea will no doubt have something going for it or else it would never have become so popular in

the first place, but once it gets its feet under the table, it can become impossible to challenge and brings with it some strange psychological effects.

Take “playing out from the back”.

Personally, I always feel that the very obvious risks outweigh the potential rewards. When it’s your own team tip-tapping around in their own penalty box it feels like watching clowns juggling with a hand grenade.

Who would have thought that old maxims like “never kick the ball across your own penalty box” would have been discarded so brutally?

However, I’m not going to argue with Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Eddie Howe and every other manager and coach in the Premier League and beyond. They are all for it and I guess they must be onto something.

All I would suggest is that the ideology seems to have got a little out of hand.

I pondered this when I watched Chelsea’s first goal on Monday night. I wondered what might have been going through the mind of Sven Botman as the ball came to him from Malo Gusto on Chelsea’s right wing.

He responds with a measured stroke of the ball, like a midfielder slotting through a slide-rule pass for a centre forward in a position to get a strike on goal.

However, Sven Botman is in his own six yard box, so who on earth is he playing it to? Sure, there are a few team-mates in the vicinity who he may unconvincingly claim he was passing it to, but there are loads of Chelsea players hovering around. Can he have any confidence that when he stubs the ball gently forward he is going to find a black and white shirt?

Well, as we all know, he found a blue shirt with the name “Palmer” on it and the rest is history.

Please don’t think I want to have a go at Botman specifically, however, it seems as if he just couldn’t bring himself to do something so vulgar as giving the ball a good welly.

I think years of indoctrination by coaches into the “Don’t just hoof it up” philosophy have resulted in a generation of defenders that are psychologically incapable of hoofing it up under any circumstances whatsoever. Almost as if by doing so they would be committing a crime against good taste.

Would that classy Virgil Van Dijk chap do something so gross as kicking the ball into the

stand? Well, I’m not going to either.

I think that what we need are defenders who know when it’s time to be the cultured ball- player and when it’s time to let the spirit of Terry Butcher (Sorry, I can’t think of a more modern example) descend upon them and take over.

Can we not advise defenders that if a ball comes to you at pace in a crowded penalty-box, just whack it as far as possible out of the

danger area?

Even if it goes out of play. Even if for that brief moment it makes you look a bit like a Hartlepool United full-back.

Just launch it.