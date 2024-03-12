Opinion

In football – Any manager has two options

I wrote something that was published on The Mag last month and got a bit of stick, for daring to suggest that Newcastle United are too predictable and our formation is ill-equipped to cope with our current curtailed crop of fit players.

It’s easy to criticise and it seems the media luvvies are loving sticking the boot in, ignoring the absolutely hideous (luck / burn out / deficient training – call it what you will) Newcastle United have had with injuries.

The curse continues with Gordon joining the treatment room posse, along with BDB, the former has been herculean this season, running himself into the ground, as has BDB, giving his all for our tribe.

However, injuries aside, in football, any manager has two options.

You either play in a system tried and tested when you had the players able to excel within that set up, or when faced with limited resources, deploy them to thwart the threat from opposing teams and accentuate the qualities you have at your limited disposal.

In my humble opinion, persisting with the same formation, and the same timing of subs in every match, seems very odd to say the least.

In almost every match now, our left side is constantly pummelled by a pacy right winger or forward to put pressure on BDB, a pattern that has been glaringly obvious to any spectator of our team.

In midfield, Bruno is a lovely ball player, incisive passing and acute awareness of peripheral movement around him, but an anchor in an overwhelmed area he is not.

Yes, I know, we ALL know we miss Joelinton, so we have to search and seek out alternatives to either replace him or adjust to complement an individual within our ranks to a different position to compensate.

As a result, we are constantly getting overran in the middle of the park and getting stretched by teams who have identified the narrowness of our set up and swamp the middle of the park with 4-5 players.

It isn’t rocket science and it is very, VERY, frustrating to watch.

Is it really too much to ask for a change of shape/role(s) for professional footballers?

Three centre backs, two wing backs, two in central midfield with Bruno sitting in the hole feeding Isaak and whoever else we can find fit enough to partner him (if Murphy has his shooting boots on, why not? What a goal!) and maybe, just maybe, that might give opposing teams something to ponder.

At present we deserve to be where we are in the league; however, with a full Newcastle United squad with minimal injuries I do believe we would be up in and around the top four.

At the start of the season, we looked dangerous on the attack and solid at the back, teams were not looking forward to playing us, managers had several concerns from all over the park.

Now that sadly isn’t the case.

A season that promised so much slowly burned out and the optimist in me believes that a few tweaks in the transfer market and the return of all from the physio’s room will see us roar again.

On the other hand… with the present discussion around relocating, perhaps a new stadium mightn’t be a bad idea, as I am starting to give more and more oxygen to the insistence of some that we are cursed with bad luck.

Can it get any worse, with Man City coming up?

Maybe; but it can get better and if we were to confound the sycophants in the various studios and defeat the defending FA cup holders, it would go a long way to restoring some pride and indeed belief in the set up at our beloved club.

HTL