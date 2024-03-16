Opinion

I’ll tell you the exact moment when Newcastle United went out of the FA Cup

Newcastle United out of the FA Cup.

The final scoreline at the Etihad was Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0.

Do you want to know the exact moment when Eddie Howe and his team went out of the FA Cup.

I’ll tell you.

It was 7.05pm, on Wednesday 28 February 2024.

Yes, Newcastle United the eighth and final ball out, immediately following Man City.

Was there a single United fan who in that moment of realisation, didn’t think that was it?

So when we eventually got to tonight’s actual match, Newcastle United needed everything to go their way, especially the luck.

Needless to say, that was never going to be the case.

Quite fitting for a team who have been drawn away in five of their domestic cup ties this season and in other two have been drawn home AND away against Manchester City.

Yes, of course Newcastle United could have defended better at times, but it just feels that any weakness or mistake, gets punished so severely every single occasion in recent times.

Yes Willock could have got over quicker but when Silva then swings his feeble right foot at the ball and it deflects off Burn to spin in the air over Dubravka, giving him zero chance on 13 minutes, then you know where this is heading.

The second was also a case of could have been better defending by Willock but yet again the punishment not fitting the crime of not perfect defending, Silva with his trusty left foot on this occasion and Botman this time the deflection. I thought Dubravka had a decent match overall but I also reckon he should have saved this one, the ball going under the NUFC keeper as he dived across, with the slight deflection making the save more awkward but still manageable.

It was actually the 45th minute before Dubravka made a save, actually two good ones within that one minute.

Man City actually only had those two late first half efforts and then one other on target in the second half, apart from the two deflected goals.

Of course it was enough and maybe true to say they could have stepped up another gear, however, it would be wrong to say Man City ripped United apart. They dominated the ball but Eddie Howe’s team stood up to it pretty well overall.

NUFC had a decent number of situations around the Man City box but made wrong decisions, not great passes and not great control at times. The silky Alexander Isak having a rare off night and the massive moment came before half-time when a Murphy cross was met by a perfect Burn header beyond the far post, heading it back to Isak ten yards out unmarked, however, his volley down into the ground gave the Man City keeper the chance to make a very good save and any hope of getting back into this quarter-final tie was lost.

Predictably, the Newcastle United fans were the stand out thing on the night, although to be fair, I think our players gave it everything as well.

It was just that there was too much quality competition on the pitch for NUFC, unlike off it.

It taking until the 90th minute for you to finally momentarily hear the Man City fans singing Blue Moon, as they prepared to scurry out of the Etihad after chalking off yet another progression to Wembley.

You just know don’t you that Man City will now draw out Coventry.

Whilst for sure, you absolutely know that if it had been Newcastle United going through, we would have got Liverpool for sure.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 16 March 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City:

Silva 13, 31

Possession was Man City 72% Newcastle 28%

Total shots were Man City 16 Newcastle 2

Shots on target were Man City 5 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 11 Newcastle 2

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Man City:

Dubravaka, Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Botman (Krafth 83), Burn (Hall 62), Bruno, Longstaff (Miley 62), Willock (Anderson 62), Gordon (Almiron 62), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett

(Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all Newcastle United players – Read HERE)

(Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports