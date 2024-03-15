Opinion

I now firmly believe Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall are playing out the end game at St James’ Park

If Newcastle United somehow overcome the odds and beat Manchester City in our FA Cup quarter-final at the Etihad, Eddie Howe will be the greatest thing since sliced bread.

After three away victories against Championship clubs Sunderland and Blackburn, plus a relatively comfortable victory against Fulham at Craven Cottage, Pep Guardiola’s Man City away was the hardest draw we could ever have imagined getting.

Or was it?

Before a single ball had been picked in the draw, I reckoned that there was actually a hell of a chance of it happening.

This was cruel on Eddie Howe and the boys, but if I’m totally honest, I don’t want to go to Wembley again just to make up the numbers and not turn up on the day against one of the so-called big boys.

Newcastle United travel to Manchester on Saturday in sheer hope, if nothing else. I am naturally an optimist but even I don’t think we can overcome Man City on this occasion.

Back in December, I told a few of my mates that Dan Ashworth would defect to Manchester United once Sir Jim Ratcliffe had snapped his fingers.

None of them were having it. He was far too embroiled in our ‘project and plan’ they reckoned. Within a couple of months I was proved right.

I don’t think Ashworth is going to be much of a big miss and I don’t think it will be too hard to replace him with someone better and more loyal.

Replacing Eddie Howe though, is an altogether total different kettle of fish.

He has been the best Newcastle United manager since Sir Bobby Robson. He also happens to be the most revered since Chris Hughton who left our club in 2010.

Now what I’m going to say isn’t going to be popular with everyone (I also mentioned this in the comments section on The Mag yesterday).

So here it is.

I now firmly believe that Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall are playing out the end game at St James’ Park and in effect are very likely to be replaced at the end of the season.

I would go as far as to say that I think our owners and directors are already casting their thoughts and eyes elsewhere.

The management have had no luck whatsoever this season.

It started off with being drawn in “the group of death” in the Champions League.

Then there was the League Cup with Man City at home, then Man Utd and ultimately Chelsea both away in the same competition.

Every challenge was met with great fortitude and we managed to keep soldiering on against the biggest injury crisis I can ever recall.

Aston Villa, Arsenal, Man Utd and Chelsea were all put to the sword in the Premier League at Gallowgate.

The defeat at St James’ Park against ten men Liverpool was a massive kick in the Henry Halls though.

There have been some very disappointing results home and away against the likes of Luton Town and Bournemouth.

There are ten league games still to play but I believe we are too inconsistent to make a realistic challenge for a Europa League place.

I am hopefully going to be proved wrong and my greatest wish would be for Eddie Howe to be in charge of a fresh and successful Newcastle United next season, challenging for the silverware we all crave.

I just don’t think it is going to happen.

I believe there is going to be an overhaul throughout the club in the summer, in which the training methods and medical aspects will be also be thoroughly assessed.

In the meantime, I know that every true Newcastle United supporter will be 100 per cent behind Eddie Howe for however long he does have left in the hotseat.