Opinion

I had to do my public duty removing Sunderland FTM messages before watching Newcastle United

I heard on the grapevine yesterday (Saturday), that the bus stops between North Shields and Tynemouth had been desecrated with pro Sunderland FTM stickers.

I went out and did my public duty and removed the bitter garbage, happy in the obvious knowledge that the mackems are now accepting the fact that they will spend yet another season in the EFL.

As it happens it, it didn’t pinch much off my slurping time, as I met the two Als, the Fish and Tommy ‘knock-knock’ in the Fat Ox in Whitley before 11am.

All the lads thought we would be in for a hard afternoon up against the much improved Wolverhampton Wanderers.

I was having none of it and championed my boy Anthony Gordon (I picked him at the beginning of the season on The Mag) to score again.

I had said it would be 4-0 beforehand and I was pretty close in the end, as the Toon delivered the goodies to cheer up the people who love and idolise them.

Elsewhere, I had tipped the scouse mackems to beat West Ham, obviously forgetting that Everton are totally useless.

Brighton got pummelled off Fulham at Craven Cottage though and we managed to jump up a couple of league places.

We’ll just take every game as it comes and we can beat anyone on our day.

That’s more than you can say for little Sunderland in the Championship. Another defeat has left them looking over their shoulders at the teams below scrapping to stay up.

Aye, as I state above, I’m very sad to say that there are some mackems in North Shields and on the coast.

The two facts that they cannot face though is that Newcastle United now have wealthy owners and are in the EPL. This has made their existence so much harder than it ever used to be.

It’s now the mackems that are calling for a change of ownership and a different manager every season. Trust fund Kid Dreyfus isn’t a billionaire after all, surprise surprise.

Lastly, I’d just like to thank our manager Eddie Howe for keeping the ball on the deck and doing the job in hand.

All of the fans want Eddie to be the man at the end of the day.