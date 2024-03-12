Opinion

I don’t want to go to Chelsea

Another miserable night in west London ended with United beaten by a more streetwise Chelsea, who outgunned us down the flanks and showed more potency in front of goal.

Two cracking strikes by Isak and Murphy were the highlights for visiting fans, who must fear Gordon will miss the FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday because of a knee injury that forced his departure after barely half an hour.

While the 11 selected to start by Eddie Howe held no surprises, a hamstring strain sidelined Barnes only weeks after his recovery from a foot injury that had kept him out since last autumn.

Chelsea kicked off and United immediately pushed them back, without managing to work an opening in the first five minutes. We were using the full width of the pitch but then Chelsea broke the deadlock. Palmer found Gusto on the right wing, who was untracked by Gordon. The Chelsea right-back’s low cross was kicked away weakly by Botman straight to Palmer, who had advanced to the edge of the box. His low 20-yarder was probably going wide until Jackson, back to goal near the penalty spot, deflected it inside Dubravka’s right post with his heel.

If there can be a run of play after six minutes, Chelsea had scored against it.

Livramento was attacking at will down our right flank, often ahead of Almiron, but without finding a target in the Chelsea box.

Gordon lost the ball to Gusto on 12 minutes but thankfully this time Palmer’s shot went straight into Dubravka’s hands. Gordon was already looking less than 100% after taking some early kicks, a tactic the hosts seem to have perfected against United.

Schar strode forward to register our first shot in the 14th minute. It flew high and wide. A sly kick on Livramento by Cucurella went unpunished. Predictably, the referee, John Brooks, penalised United for what looked a fair challenge on Chalobah. We continued to press for an equaliser, with Gordon and Isak combining on our left. Dubravka was forced into another routine save from Jackson on 20 minutes after Chelsea outbattled us in midfield. Then the impressive Palmer ran at Burn and found Fernandez 20 yards out, who curled a shot wide.

Cucurella escaped censure for kicking Livramento and not until Palmer floored Guimaraes with a WWE move were we awarded a free kick. While referees are often reluctant to show yellow cards early doors, this one seemed unwilling to punish obvious fouls.

Gusto’s attacking ambitions were causing United trouble down our left flank and after 26 minutes Gordon and Almiron switched wings to provide more cover for Burn.

Almiron ran at Gusto without success on 29 minutes, soon after Livramento had surged down our right and been crowded out by two defenders.

The referee finally started to penalise Chelsea and another central free kick fell to Gordon, whose shot was diverted for our first corner. We had plenty of height in the box but it was played short and never looked likely to yield a chance.

On 34 minutes Cucurella again fouled Gordon, who was clearly injured and soon signalling to the bench that he needed to be replaced. Murphy came on and immediately swung in the free kick, which looked dangerous but avoided everyone in the box. Two minutes later he put in a superb cross behind the Chelsea defence that Willock missed by inches, four yards out.

Sterling proved he was actually on the pitch in the 39th minute, when he was booked for tripping Livramento.

The equaliser we deserved came on 43 minutes after untidy play inside the Chelsea half by both teams. Bruno slowed it down and the ball fell to Isak 25 yards out, near the right corner of Chelsea’s box. He drifted inside Disasi like a disco dancer and bent a superb shot into the left corner of Petrovic’s net with his right instep. Power, precision and perfection all in one.

Willock was played through in the fourth minute of stoppage time by a raking crossfield pass but couldn’t keep down his shot when under severe pressure. Chelsea responded and Gusto again did well on his right wing to find Gallagher. He knocked the ball down to Sterling. The former England player’s strong shot from 20 yards was straight down Dubravka’s throat and the half ended 1-1.

With no changes at half-time, United kicked off and on 47 minutes Isak shrugged off Caicedo and put in Almiron on the left. He fired in a fierce shot from an angle that Petrovic tipped over. The short corner on the left went to Bruno, whose inviting whipped cross should have been touched home before it flew just wide of the post.

We continued to press and Chelsea continued to kick. Our players were finding more space than before the interval but Palmer was causing plenty of problems at the other end of the pitch. He bamboozled two defenders on the left edge of our box and fired in a low centre that Gallagher missed by inches, with Dubravka rooted to his spot.

On 57 minutes, after a series of United errors, a throw-in on Chelsea’s right was controlled by Palmer 20 yards out. He shot through Botman’s legs and beyond Dubravka at his near post to restore Chelsea’s advantage. Two minutes later Sterling outpaced Schar and ran into our box. He dribbled around Dubravka and fired goalwards but Burn blocked the ball on the line with his thighs.

Almiron was still playing down our left wing and testing Gusto, with Murphy on the right, but our attack lacked a focal point while Isak ran to and fro across the front line when not dropping deep for the ball.

Howe and Tindall were considering a second substitution on 66 minutes when Caicedo again fouled Isak, 30 yards out. Murphy curled in a high free kick that Burn leapt to head goalwards as Gusto made a back for him. The referee, inevitably, saw nothing wrong but Burn’s heavy fall forced him to be replaced by Krafth. At the same time Almiron made way for Anderson. On 71 minutes Mudryk took over from Sterling.

Petrovic was booked for time wasting and a few seconds later Caicedo collected his overdue caution for yet another kick at Livramento’s flying heels. The short free kick brought a fortunate corner on the right that Murphy wasted not once but twice. Has there been a more frustrating player in United’s recent history?

Still we pressed and Chelsea looked less than assured in defence. A second equaliser seemed a distinct possibility but we were torn open on the break after 76 minutes. Jackson ran clear on the left and passed inside to Gallagher, who allowed Mudryk to burst past him with the ball. He evaded Schar’s challenge, ran across Dubravka and slotted home, despite Krafth’s attempts to clear the ball off the line.

On 80 minutes, with the game all but lost, Miley replaced the unbooked Guimaraes and Joe White took over from Willock. Three minutes later another excellent low cross from the right by Murphy should have brought a goal. The ball fizzed through the six-yard box and away, without anyone touching it.

Palmer left the field on 85 minutes as the undoubted man of the match, which gave Casadei his debut. If anything illustrates the gulf between Manchester City and the Premier League’s also-rans, Palmer’s performances for Chelsea do. Or perhaps Guardiola has actually made a mistake in letting him go . . .

In the 90th minute we camped in the Chelsea half and Murphy scored the goal his work warranted. He rolled the deeply fallible Cucurella and smashed an unstoppable thunderbolt past Petrovic at his near post from the edge of the box.

Was there to be a grandstand finish to punish Chelsea for sitting back? No, there was not.

White was booked for the faintest of tugs on Mudryk. The referee played at extra 40 seconds on top of the minimum of six minutes to allow for Chelsea’s persistent time wasting but we never tested Petrovic again.

United had more of the ball, won four corners to Chelsea’s none and committed seven fouls to Chelsea’s 12 (though the referee missed at least six more offences by the winners). We had 11 attempts to score and Chelsea had 12, but all of that counts for nothing. Elvis Costello wasn’t wrong (***ED: For younger readers and/or those who don’t appreciate good music, the English (real deal!) Elvis wrote ‘I don’t want to go to Chelsea’, back in 1978, just the 46 years ago)..

Stats via BBC Sport:

Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2 – Monday 11 March 8pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 43, Murphy 90

Chelsea:

Jackson 6, Palmer 57, Mudryk 76

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 45% (42%) Newcastle 55% (58%)

Total shots were Chelsea 12 (7) Newcastle 11 (5)

Shots on target were Chelsea 8 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 0 (0) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn (Krafth 69), Longstaff, Bruno (White 81), Willock (Miley 80), Almiron (Anderson 69), Gordon (Murphy 36), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports