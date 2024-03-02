Opinion

I bumped into a couple of Wolves fans in Whitley Bay…

I had a pint in Whitley Bay yesterday with a couple of canny Wolves fans who are up for this weekend’s match at St James’ Park.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been on a good little run of late and seem a more than competent side. Garry O’Neill has reignited some passion in their play.

There seems to be a lot more flair that is reminiscent of when Nuno Esprito Santo was their boss a few seasons ago.

Wolves will be hindered against us on Saturday in the absence of star men Mattheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan.

The duo have contributed 19 of Wanderers 40 goals in the EPL this season.

I had gone to the Fat Ox to put in my football ‘Predictor’ sheet. In our pub’s league there are 10 EPL and Championship games to predict weekly.

You get one point for a correct result but three points if you can predict the correct score which makes winning a lot harder. There is a cash winner each week and a ‘Champion’ at the end of the season.

I had already filled my coupon out by the time I’d got yapping to the Wolves fans. They asked me how I thought the game between our sides would go.

My reply was “4-0 to the Toon” and they both seemed a bit taken aback. I didn’t think they thought I was too serious, so I produced a copy of my coupon that I’d just handed over the bar (I’ve also gone for Norwich City to drub the mackems 4-0 at Carrow Road).

Wolves are one place above us in the Premier League and definitely infiltrating our space.

It is imperative for Newcastle United to get three points against Wolves if we are to stay in the hunt for a European place next season. I believe we will get them.

If we don’t, I won’t criticise or blame any of the management or players.

I want the team to go out in a relaxed and enterprising fashion from the first minute, try to play in an uninhabited way without being careless.

That is the only requirement we as loyal supporters should ever expect of our black and white heroes, as this season begins to reach it’s climax and ultimate conclusion.

The end of the season will be the correct time for deliberation in boardrooms, pubs and workplaces.

The return to fitness of the likes of Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock has heartened me. I also hope to see Sven Botman lining up alongside his regular sidekick Fabian Schar.