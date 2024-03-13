Opinion

How would you rate the job Eddie Howe has done this season in these circumstances? Vote now

The question we are asking NUFC fans today is – How would you rate the job Eddie Howe has done this season in these circumstances?

There is no right or wrong answer.

This is simply a matter of opinion.

It is so difficult at times to judge things properly, when so much is said on social media and often those with the most extreme views, positive and negative, getting the most attention.

So we thought it worthwhile to gauge how thousands of Newcastle United fans felt about Eddie Howe and things so far this season.

A snapshot of opinion on what has happened so far.

Taking into account the circumstances Eddie Howe has had to deal with across this 2023/24 season.

So please choose from the five options below, what fits best with how you think.

How do you rate the job Eddie Howe has done this 2023/24 season (as at 11 March 2024) at Newcastle United, in the circumstances (injuries, suspensions, players struggling for full fitness, number of matches, the cup draws, the backing in the transfer market, the quality of players he inherited, the quality of players available, whatever…)

Many thanks for taking the time to vote, we will bring you the results on Thursday.