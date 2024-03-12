Opinion

How confident are you?

Confidence is an elusive thing.

One moment you’re bubbling with it, knocking teams over left, right and centre, bossing the big boys and thumping your chest in front of your own fans.

The next, your shoulders are down, there’s no one to pass to and your legs don’t seem to work any more.

Confidence comes with a combination of success, endeavour, trust in your team, training and motivation.

Unfortunately, you can’t force a player to feel more confident if they know, deep down, they’re having a ‘mare and nowhere near where they were last season… or even last week.

Against Wolves, Newcastle United looked more like the team we love.

Then comes Chelsea and… oh, we may not be good enough for Europe after all?

Newcastle United were second best to a team below us in the league and not for the first time this season.

There’s obviously bags of time to get back sufficient confidence to grab seventh place.

Sixth looks some way off now.

And, if we continue to get more injuries than goals, we’re going to have to hire extra doctors to sort out the sick and wounded.

One aspect of our game which I think reflects the Newcastle United lack of confidence, is the slow build through midfield. More often than not, this is failing. There’s little point in building from defence if you give the ball away before it reaches the halfway line. And, if you don’t attack at pace (and, by the gods, we can do when we’re in the mood), then all you are doing is allowing your opposition to regroup.

For teams low on confidence, passing out from the back is often self-defeating. It also doesn’t take into account opposition mistakes.

Getting the ball forward quickly can result in an opposing player fumbling the ball or heading it out, giving you the advantage of building in their final third, rather than in yours.

I do hope NUFC can address some of our passive tactics and get a measure of confidence back into the lads by the weekend.

However, that’s a really tough task for the coaches.

Why? I suspect the keys to our confidence may currently be in the sick bay, in Joelinton and Nick Pope’s pockets.