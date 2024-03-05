News

Harry Redknapp explains why he’s picked out a Newcastle United duo

Fabian Schar has been such a good servant to Newcastle over the last few years.

You know exactly what you’re getting from this lad, and I thought he was brilliant against Wolves.

Wolves have some good forward players, but they didn’t really get a sniff on Saturday.

Another young lad having a terrific season is Anthony Gordon.

He caused Nelson Semedo so many problems, and he’s a good right-back.

He’s so quick, so direct and he’s a hard player to stop when he runs at you with such pace. He’s a bit of a throwback player in that sense.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 – Saturday 2 March 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 14, Gordon 33, Livramento 90+2

Wolves:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 56% (37%) Newcastle 44% (63%)

Total shots were Wolves 12 (5) Newcastle 14 (8)

Shots on target were Wolves 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Wolves 5 (3) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Tim Robinson

Crowd: 52,206 (3,000 Wolves)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Trippier (Livramento 52), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Miley 70), Murphy (Almiron 70), Gordon (Anderson 90+3), Isak (Barnes 70)

Unused subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports