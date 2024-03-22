News

Great news for Newcastle United fans in the USA – Club initiative early April

Positive news for Newcastle United fans in the USA.

Especially those living in the Nashville / Tennessee part of the country, or within reasonable reach of it.

The club revealing that as part of the latest Premier League push over in the United States, there will be a number of events for ‘local’ Newcastle United fans to get involved with.

Newcastle United official announcement – 22 March 2024:

Newcastle United fans in the USA will get closer to the club this April with the Magpies taking part in a number of supporter events during the Premier League Mornings Live in Nashville, Tennessee.

Club legend Rob Lee will head to Tennessee as part of the two-day fan festival as well as taking part in an exclusive supporter meet and greet session which will include a Q&A and prizes.

The exclusive event for fans is free to attend, with the former Newcastle and England midfielder looking back on his time on Tyneside where he will relive some of the club’s most iconic moments in recent history as one of the ‘Entertainers’ under Kevin Keegan and playing for Sir Bobby Robson.

The informal get-together will follow the live screening of the Fulham game on Saturday, 6th April and takes place nearby to the Premier League Mornings Live site, at the Hard Rock Café. Fans wishing to attend are able to register here.

The Premier League Mornings Live event, on Broadway and at Riverfront Park, Nashville, will see former England international Lee take part in a number of supporter activations, where he will be joined by club icon Alan Shearer, who will be present in his role as Premier League Ambassador.

Before the weekend of action on the pitch gets underway, the club will also host an exclusive International Supporters’ Forum, led by CEO Darren Eales and senior executives from the club. The event on Friday, 5th April will ask fans for feedback on a number of topics, from international memberships to enhanced communication from the football club, as well as a chance to hear some of the latest news from across the club.

More news on the Premier League Mornings Live event and Newcastle United’s visit to Nashville will be available across nufc.co.uk and the club’s social media channels.’