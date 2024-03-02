News

Gary O’Neil embarrasses himself – Bizarre claims after losing Wolves lost 3-0 at Newcastle United

Gary O’Neil has let himself down after seeing his Wolves team hammered 3-0, by Newcastle.

The Wolves boss making some bizarre claims after this heavy defeat on Tyneside.

Gary O’Neil saw his side allowed plenty of the ball by Eddie Howe, as he had his NUFC side mostly just sit in, then press when appropriate.

However, the NUFC plan working to perfection, as when winning the ball back, Newcastle United in transition were excellent, carving Wolves open for a 2-0 lead at the break, Wolves not having a single effort on target in that first half.

Yet after the heavy defeat, Gary O’Neil embarrassing himself, claiming that the way he set up Wolves saw them have better structure AND cause NUFC more problems, than Newcastle United caused for the visitors.

Hmmm, next thing Gary O’Neil will be denying there was any rain today…

It was crystal clear that Eddie Howe had set up his team in a system that was happy to allow Wolves plenty of the ball BUT in non-threatening areas, then when getting possession themselves, United carried far more danger.

The second half saw NUFC coast through it as Wolves finally had a few half chances on target, Dubravka comfortably saving them.

Then United AND Eddie Howe underlining their superiority when yet again Newcastle cut the visitors open, a brilliant Schar long ball setting Tino one on one with a defender, Livramento grabbing his first United goal.

Gary O’Neil speaking after his Wolves side were hammered 3-0 by Newcastle United:

“There is no way Newcastle let us have the ball.

“I know Newcastle.

“I know Eddie Howe.

“The reason we had the ball was because of how good we were on the ball.

“I thought our structure was better than theirs.

“[It] Caused them more problems than theirs did ours.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 – Saturday 2 March 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 14, Gordon 33, Livramento 90+2

Wolves:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 56% (37%) Newcastle 44% (63%)

Total shots were Wolves 12 (5) Newcastle 14 (8)

Shots on target were Wolves 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Wolves 5 (3) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Tim Robinson

Crowd: 52,206 (3,000 Wolves)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Trippier (Livramento 52), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Miley 70), Murphy (Almiron 70), Gordon (Anderson 90+3), Isak (Barnes 70)

Unused subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

(This is the photo that all Newcastle United fans will absolutely love tonight.. See HERE)

(Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 – Eddie Howe masterclass! Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports