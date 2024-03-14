News

Gareth Southgate England squad has been announced for March internationals

Gareth Southgate has named his latest England squad.

England playing Brazil (Bruno already named in their squad) and Belgium, both games at Wembley.

Both matches are friendlies as England have their last get together of this 2023/24 Premier League season.

After that, the next England get together under Gareth Southgate will be after the club season ends and friendlies against Bosnia & Herzegovina (3 June at St James’ Park) and Iceland at Wembley on 7 June, before flying to Germany for the Euros where they face Serbia in their opening group game on 16 June.

The England squad was announced at 2pm on Thursday afternoon.

The likes of Callum Wilson, Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier were all expected to be missing, having been out injured in the lead up to the squad announcement.

However, despite having been forced off through injury on Monday night at Chelsea, there had been media claims that Anthony Gordon could potentially be ok to link up with England if selected AND if indeed named, then a very strong indication that he could be available for the Man City match for Newcastle on Saturday (Craig Hope of The Mail said late on Wednesday, that he had been told the England camp had been in touch to ask about Gordon’s fitness / injury situation ahead of the naming of this squad).

So what has proved the reality…?

This is the full England squad for the March internationals from Gareth Southgate, included in this official FA announcement – 14 March 2024:

Jarrad Branthwaite and Anthony Gordon among those included in England men’s senior team’s March 2024 squad

England manager Gareth Southgate has named a 25-man squad for the Three Lions’ exciting internationals against Brazil and Belgium.

The double-header sees the teams ranked fourth and fifth in the FIFA Rankings visit Wembley Stadium connected by EE in the space of four days.

Southgate has included two first-time call-ups in Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite and Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon.

There is also a first call-up since November 2020 for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, while Brentford striker Ivan Toney, Manchester City centre-half John Stones and Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell are also back following their return to action.

The players will meet up at St. George’s Park on Tuesday to begin their preparations for the mouth-watering clash with Brazil on Saturday 23 March (kick-off 7pm GMT) before returning to Wembley Stadium once again on Tuesday 26 March to take on Belgium in the Alzheimer’s Society International (7.45pm).

The squad

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)