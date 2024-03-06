Opinion

Fulham v Newcastle tickets – How much???

We got Fulham v Newcastle tickets back in January for the FA Cup fourth round match.

That was our last live Newcastle United game.

Bought tickets online no problem from Fulham, seats in the Putney End next to the away supporters.

My ticket was forty quid, which I thought a bit steep, but at least the junior ticket for Chuks was only a fiver.

Managed a beer before and after the game with my mate Dave and his son Albert, who are season ticket holders at Craven Cottage. Some of the Fulham supporters had allegedly boycotted this game in protest at the price of tickets for an FA Cup tie.

Hence the ease that myself and countless other Newcastle supporters were able to buy tickets in the Fulham end.

Living in London and a Newcastle United Member, not a season ticket holder, it appears that the only tickets for away matches I can now (sometimes) get, are in the home end. I was in the home end at West Ham and was offered a ticket in the Arsenal end the other week (the equivalent of a seat in the North Bank), ticket would have been fifty five quid.

So last night, my mate Dave got in touch and we had this conversation about him getting me Fulham v Newcastle tickets in the home sections for the game at Craven Cottage on Saturday 6 April…

As you can see, my mate Ian will not pay seventy one quid for a seat in a stand behind the goal with possible restricted view.

(With the Premier League away price cap (clubs can only charge £30 maximum for away fans), Newcastle United fans are paying for this Fulham match – £30 adults, £25 senior and young person, £20 under 18)

It will be interesting to see how many casual Fulham fans decide this price is just too high.

Maybe this is a chance for more Newcastle fans to get into the game even if the ticket prices are now eyewatering.

As for me and my son, our attempts at landing home tickets at St James’ Park as Newcastle United Members appear to be drying up. We were fortunate to have landed tickets for four matches so far this season via the ballots and will continue to apply in hope.

As for away games, we will continue seeing if we can get tickets in the home end.

I always enjoyed going down to Fulham in the past and paying in with my Art School mates, when they were in the lower leagues, standing on the open terracing of the Hammersmith End after a few Saturday afternoon pints on Putney High Street.

The speed that things are changing appears to be accelerating. Dave wrote “wow” when he saw the price and I have a fear that real supporters are going to be priced out of the game. Tourists wearing half and half scarves becoming more conspicuous.

However, a hundred quid for a catch up with a mate and listening to Chuks and Albert talking about their favourite footballers and team tactics over bottles of red J2O, as well as obviously seeing Newcastle United play, is worth the money in my book, but for how long?