Fulham v Newcastle tickets – Fulham action to prevent NUFC fans buying home section tickets

Fulham v Newcastle tickets go on sale to NUFC fans later today.

The Newcastle United official ticketing site stating that the away allocation will go on sale to those with 130+ loyalty points from 2pm Wednesday 6 March (today).

With then a points drop at 2pm on Thursday (7 March), depending on availability.

The match at Craven Cottage is on Saturday 6 April and this morning, Fulham v Newcastle tickets went on sale to the home side’s supporters.

Fulham laying out when various fans can buy tickets – Members (one ticket each), then Season Ticket Holders (two extra tickets each as well as their own seat), then those with a previous booking history (two tickets each).

However… in their official announcement (see below), Fulham have stated for that last group of people…

‘*Booking History does not include previous fixtures against Newcastle United.’

An interesting one.

Back in January, Fulham were happy to sell thousands of tickets to Newcastle United fans in the home sections because they were struggling to sell tickets to their own supporters. No problem at all when it came to NUFC fans registering on the Fulham ticketing site and buying tickets, with the official Newcastle United away ticket allocation swiftly having sold out.

Fulham fans had filled Craven Cottage (24,320) for their League Cup semi-final second leg on Wednesday 24 January, but had shown little interest in buying tickets for the FA Cup fourth round tie against Newcastle United three days later.

The eventual crowd for that Fulham v Newcastle FA Cup match was 18,960, United winning 2-0, with not a big difference between the numbers of home and away fans at the match, including the thousands of NUFC supporters in the home sections.

The official Newcastle away tickets are going on sale for no more than £30 for adults, due to the Premier League away fan price cap

Whilst in the same (Putney) end of Craven Cottage, the home sections are priced at £71 for adults. However, no doubt, despite Fulham’s best efforts, plenty of Newcastle United fans will find a way to get tickets in amongst the Fulham fans. For so many NUFC fans, the only chance they have of getting to see their team is to try and buy tickets amongst the other club’s fans.

Official Fulham announcement on sale of Fulham v Newcastle tickets – 4 March 2024:

‘Tickets for Fulham’s fixture against Newcastle United go on sale from 10am on Wednesday 6th March.

Secure your seat as we take on Eddie Howe’s Newcastle side at Craven Cottage for this Premier League clash on Saturday 6th April, kick-off 3pm.

Tickets for this fixture will go on sale to 2023/24 Members with Previous Booking History* on Wednesday 6th March at 10am (one ticket per person), then to 2023/24 Season Ticket Holders to purchase additional seats on Friday 8th March at 10am (two tickets per person). Tickets will then go on sale to Supporters with Previous Booking History* on Tuesday 12th March at 10am (two tickets per person).

Supporters can secure their seat from Wednesday online at tickets.fulhamfc.com and from the Fulham FC Ticket Office in person or by phone on 0203 871 0810 (Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm).

More information regarding on sale dates and pricing for this fixture can be found here.

BUY TICKETS FROM 10AM WEDNESDAY

*Booking History does not include previous fixtures against Newcastle United.’