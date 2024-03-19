Opinion

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley to ride to Sunderland’s rescue?

A few months ago I was given short shrift on a couple of Sunderland fans forums for suggesting that Mike Ashley would probably be tempted to buy their club if it was put up for sale.

The rumour mill now has it that boy owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus may now be ready to listen to offers in the region of £75m for a full sale of the club.

At this moment in time this is only speculation, but no one should be in any doubt that Sunderland AFC are currently losing money hand over fist as they languish in the backwaters of the EPL.

I wouldn’t have thought that the purchase price would be anywhere near £75m but if there is any substance to this story then KLD has put down a marker to begin bargaining.

Sunderland would seem to be right up Mike Ashley’s street so to speak.

Their fans lauded him after all, as he ran their hated rivals into the ground, leaving us Geordies devoid of all hope and stripping us of our dignity, as well as our assets.

Mike Ashley is a hard-nosed cheapskate of a businessman and if he can smell a bargain and a chance to exploit a calamitous situation, he’ll be interested for sure.

After selling Newcastle United, Mike Ashley has been linked with taking over other clubs in dire need, such as Derby County and Coventry City.

Sunderland though would be the delicious cherry on the top of the cake for Kind Mike.

He hates Newcastle United and would love to rack up on Wearside to initially annoy us.

He would definitely spend money to get them up and out of the Championship.

I think because of this, some Sunderland supporters would be receptive to the idea of Mike Ashley buying their club.

Some mackems have also claimed that they have heard that Ashley is there waiting in the wings and ready to pounce.

As we all know, Mike Ashley loves to take the proverbial so don’t just take what I’m suggesting with a pinch of salt.