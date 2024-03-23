Opinion

Fly the flag

On Friday, the new England shirt was unveiled.

Controversially, an alternative cross of St George had been added, one with a changed colour for the central bar.

Nike described it as a “playful update” intended to “unite and inspire.”

Lots of people getting hot and bothered and airing their views in the media. Nigel Farage and “Bermondsey Dave” sharing their opinions on the matter on social media, as well as Chris Sutton calling out the decision.

Looks like it has had the opposite effect to uniting and inspiring.

Strange how a small discreetly placed image could cause such outrage.

Job well done by the marketing people I think, but then the price of a child’s version of the shirt hits the news and muddies the waters of the story.

So why do people get so upset about national insignia and feel that their patriotism has been offended.

I remember my older sister’s boyfriend way back in 1981 turning up at our house on the estate with the most enormous Union flag I had ever seen.

We unfurled it in the front room but there was not enough space to see it in its entirety. Mam and Dad looking on bemused sitting under their framed poster of Marx, Engels and Lenin in front of a Hammer and Sickle motif.

Where had my sister’s boyfriend acquired such a huge flag?

No answers came forward only that he had “got it from a source.”

My sister, being a student of fashion, was adept at using a sewing machine and duly undertook the mammoth task of sewing the block letters of Newcastle United FC across the central red bar of the flag.

The Union Flag was and is a standard feature at games with names emblazoned on them. It used to be common at England games showing off allegiances to small towns across the country, before being superseded by the red and white cross of St George.

I have seen a black and white version of the Union Flag plus multi coloured versions, so why the sudden outrage at the tinkering of the St George red and white cross?

Could the culture wars be stoking things up a bit?

I personally don’t really see what all the fuss is about.

All those years ago that massive Union Flag with my sister’s handywork on it, went all the way down to Exeter with my sister’s boyfriend and my older brother. It was a midweek game FA Cup fifth round replay and Newcastle United got hammered 4-0, the replay taking place only four days after the 1-1 draw at St James’ Park.