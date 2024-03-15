News

Finally train companies act to help Newcastle United fans get back from TV moved matches

It has become an ever increasing problem, of matches getting moved for TV and Newcastle United fans finding it more difficult, sometimes impossible, to get home to Tyneside after the games using public transport.

This basically is matches moved to times where trains are limited or non-existent after matches.

I know it is only one announcement, one train company, one extra train, however, you have to start somewhere!

They might have left it to only 48 hours before the match BUT Trans Pennine Express have announced (see below) an extra train Newcastle United fans can use to get back to the north east after the Man City match.

For me the issue is clear, for Newcastle United fans and those of other clubs.

If the broadcasters and football authorities want to move any match, then they should only be allowed to if there is at least one train available that Newcastle United fans can use after the match, to get back to Newcastle Central Station.

Also, that train should be priced at a level that is very reasonable. with the broadcasters / clubs duty bound to subsidise it, if that is what is needed for the train companies to put on another train at a reasonable ticket price.

You can only hope that when this independent Government backed football regulator is up and running, that this kind of thing is an easy win for them to quickly put in the back of the net, to convince football fans that the regulator will be of any value.

Trans Pennine Express announcement – 14 March 2024:

Travelling to the Manchester City vs Newcastle United FA Cup match for on Saturday 16 March?

Services between #Newcastle and #Manchester are likely to be extremely busy on this date.

We are pleased to announce that we are operating an additional, limited stop service to and from this match for supporters.

This will depart from Newcastle at 13:01, calling only at ChesterLeStreet (13:09) and Durham (13:16) arriving at ManchesterVictoria at 15:24.

The return journey will depart Manchester Victoria at 21:26, setting down only at Durham (23:40), Chester-le-Street (23:46) and arriving at Newcastle at 23:57.

If you haven’t yet purchased your rail tickets to travel to the match, you can do so via our website: http://tpexpress.co.uk

Please check before you travel- https://journeycheck.com/tpexpress/

We look forward to welcoming you onboard!

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports